You're only a handful of days away from 2019, folks. As everyone starts to gear up for New Year's Eve celebrations, it will be important to know if certain restaurants and coffee shops will be open on New Year's Day to ensure everyone has a delicious first meal or drink in the new year. Many coffee lovers might be wondering: Will Dunkin' be open on New Year's day 2019? New Year's day is a national holiday after all, and it's not always clear what businesses will be open. But if you're a Dunkin' lover, chances are you'll be able to enjoy a donut and a coffee on the first day of the new year.

Given that New Year's Day falls on Tuesday this year (and it's, of course, the day after some all-out NYE celebrations), you'll likely be on the hunt for some java as soon as you wake up in the new year. If your first move in 2019 is making a Dunkin' run, then I have some good news for you. According to the coffee chain, many Dunkin' locations will be open on New Year's day (!!!). Even though local store hours may vary, you have a good chance of starting the new year with your fave coffee.

To make sure your location is up and running on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, you can check the Dunkin' Mobile App. You can also use the Dunkin' store locator to find New Year's Day hours, along with general hours for your local Dunkin'.

If you want even more good Dunkin' news, the chain has also confirmed that many locations will also be open on New Year's Eve, so you can get ready for your celebrations with a hot drink in hand. Like on New Year's Day, store hours vary by location so make sure you check them out ahead of time.

There are plenty of other shops and eateries also open on New Year's Day, just in case you need to make a quick run somewhere or spend the day being productive. If you prefer Starbucks over Dunkin', the Seattle-based coffee chain will also be open on New Year's Day, according to Starbucks. Like Dunkin', New Year's day hours will vary by location and demand at Starbucks locations across the country.

In addition to wondering where you can get that morning-after java, you might also want to know where you can grab some grub the night before. You can count on some of your fave restaurants to be serving up the eats on Dec. 31. Some of the most popular restaurants open on New Year's Eve this year include spots like Chipotle and IHOP, but hit up that burrito joint before 8 p.m. local time, and make sure to double check the hours before an NYE pancake feast at IHOP.

Whether you need a morning coffee fix or late night carb session, there are many places open to fulfill your New Year's Eve and New Year's Day food and drink needs. Most importantly, many Dunkin' locations will be open on Jan. 1 to keep you caffeinated in the new year. Cheers!