This year's Super Bowl is just days away, so fans are making their guesses about who The Weeknd's surprise guests will possibly be. He's teamed up with a lot of artists through the years, which means any one of them could be invited on stage with him. Guesses range from Ariana Grande and Doja Cat to Daft Punk and Kenny G, but none of them are confirmed to perform just yet. One question fans keep asking is, will Drake join The Weeknd at the 2021 Super Bowl? Fans are crossing their fingers it'll happen.

All eyes will be on The Weeknd when he performs at the Super Bowl half time show on Sunday, Feb. 7. In 2020, he made a huge splash with the release of his fourth studio album After Hours, which brought about hits like "Blinding Lights," "In Your Eyes," and "Save Your Tears." That same year, he collaborated with Doja Cat, Rosalía, and Kenny G for "In Your Eyes" and "Blinding Lights" remixes. Since both songs will be featured on his upcoming greatest hits album The Highlights that's dropping on Feb. 5, fans think he could invite all three collaborators to the stage for a mashup performance.

The Weeknd's 2014 collab with Grande, "Love Me Harder," will also be on The Highlights, which means she's a possible performer as well.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage/Getty Images

Others predict The Weeknd will invite Drake, who he's teamed up with on several occasions. They first collaborated in 2012 on songs like "The Zone," "Crew Love," and "The Ride," before working together on "Live For" in 2013.

At one point, the two seemingly had beef in October 2017 after Drake reportedly started dating The Weeknd's ex Bella Hadid, but they've since appeared to make up. When The Weeknd was snubbed by the Grammys in November 2020, Drake even defended his long-time collaborator, writing, "The other day I said @theweeknd was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way."

Drake and The Weeknd go way back, which is why fans theorize they'll take the stage together at the 2021 Super Bowl.