It feels like just yesterday that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were preparing to welcome their first baby to the world, yet somehow, here we are three years later. The famous couple's first child, Luna, arrived on April 14, 2016, followed by her baby bro, Miles, on May 16, 2018. These two bundle of joys' existence has given fans so much happiness thanks to their parents' relentless posts and videos. It has everyone wondering — will Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a third baby? The answer isn't a hard no, but followers may need to wait a while.

The truth is, from the outside, it looks like mothering comes as naturally to Chrissy Teigen as writing jokes on Twitter (aka, super easily). She and her two children have a delicious banter that keeps me company at night when I can't sleep. The number of times I've wondered "Why can't Chrissy Teigen and John Legend adopt me?" out loud is comical.

They're a gorgeous, growing family, what do you want from me?!

If we're using Luna and Mile's age difference as historical reference for when Teigen and Legend would have a third baby (if they wanted one), in theory, they could start planning for it now. Fans wondered this out loud in the comments of an Instagram photo Teigen posted on Sunday, August 4, that showed her and her two babies snuggling on the beach. In the image, she has Luna and Miles both wrapped up in her arms on her lap. Teigen captioned the picture, "Rascals, in descending order of rascality."

One fan wrote, "I think you can fit one more little one on the end."

Teigen popped in to respond to her follower, explaining, "... gonna try to wait a few years before attempting again. These guys are exhausting!"

OK, so there are some critical deets. Fans now know that they are open to having more babies but shouldn't anticipate it any time soon! Teigen and Legend have also been open about their journey using in vitro fertilization (IVF) and how the philanthropist and cookbook author went through several rounds before having Luna and Miles.

In a 2018 interview with US Weekly, Teigen explained how she initially thought she would like to have babies back-to-back, but that might be changing. "I just want to [have] babies, back to back to back, but then I think maybe I want to have my 30s, really live in my 30s and not just be pregnant throughout them," she said. However, it sounded like if it were up to Legend, they'd be making babies all the time.

"I have a husband who truly loves the whole experience,” Teigen said. “He holds my belly at night, sings to it, wants to be there for me."

All together now: Awww!

All I can think about is how these two beautiful kids are going to grow up to be just like their incredible parents. (Let's be real, they already look so much like mom and dad!) Multiple Chrissy Teigens and John Legends? Sign me up!

Luckily, knowing Chrissy, she'll almost definitely make sure her fans are the first to know if/when they decide to have more kids.