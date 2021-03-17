Even though Marvel's new series is called The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it's Captain America that's at the heart of it. The show centers on Steve Rogers' best buds Sam Wilson (AKA Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (AKA Winter Soldier) months after Rogers announced his retirement as Captain America, handing the title and vibranium shield over to Sam. With all the Captain America talk so integral in this new show, fans will probably wonder whether Chris Evans will be in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Don't hold your breath for a cameo, because it doesn't sound likely.

Although Evans' fate as Steve Rogers felt pretty final at the end of Avengers: Endgame (he aged up to an elderly man and formally retired from the superhero biz) a Deadline report at the start of 2021 hinted the actor would pick up the shield once more in a future Marvel project. Evans shot down the report by simply tweeting, "News to me" with a shrugging emoji. The response tracked with Evans' past remarks about Endgame being his last Marvel appearance.

Still, the tweet wasn't a straight-up denial, so Marvel boss Kevin Feige made things even clearer in a March 17 interview with Entertainment Weekly ahead of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's premiere on March 19. When asked if Evans would play Rogers again, Feige said: "I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself."

Disney+

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier themselves, actors Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, also weighed in on the Evans rumor. "Marvel's so secretive, and it's so ridiculous about what we know and what we don't know," Mackie said. "I have no idea."

Stan's response left a bit more room for hope: "Anything is possible, right?" Stan mused. "I saw he tweeted something about it. So, I don't know. I feel like usually he knows what to say in those things, so I didn't know what to make of it. And I truly don't have any intel on that."

Since Endgame made it pretty clear Rogers is done with fighting supervillains, and Evans himself has seemingly closed the door on his Marvel days, it seems incredibly unlikely that fans will see a Cap cameo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The show's about the new Cap anyway, not the old one, so it's best if fans just enjoy the step forward into Marvel's future.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will air new episodes on Disney+ every Friday, starting on Friday, March 19.