The new season of Riverdale is already packed with mysterious new baddies terrorizing Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead. With the Trash Bag Killer, a murderous truck, and actual aliens (maybe) on the loose, Season 5 is already wilder than ever. And yet, it sounds like it's gearing up to bring back some classic villains to up the drama even more. The synopsis for an upcoming episode has fans wondering if Chic and Charles will return in Riverdale Season 5, since the show really never fully explored their strange relationship or what happened when Betty found out about them.

There have been murmurs in the fandom about Chic and Charles possibly returning in Episode 10 for several days now, ever since fans noticed actors Hart Denton (who plays Chic) and Wyatt Nash (Charles) were listed in the IMDb credits for the episode. While IMDb updates can be unreliable, fans also pointed out Denton and Nash posted about being quarantined in Vancouver (where Riverdale shoots) in late January and early February, further evidence of their return to the show. The real kicker, however, came when The CW released the synopsis for Riverdale Episode 10, which is titled "The Pincushion Man."

While preparing for the school’s Parent-Teacher night, Archie is caught off guard when his former Army General shows up in Riverdale with some unexpected news. Cheryl pushes back after hearing that Hiram and Reggie have expressed interest in taking over the Blossom maple groves. Jughead’s unconventional way to get through a case of writer’s block causes Tabitha to be concerned for his safety. Finally, Betty and Alice receive some unexpected visitors.

Unexpected visitors at the Cooper residence? It sounds like the world's weirdest family reunion is about to take place.

The CW

As a refresher on the murderous duo, Chic pretended to be Charles to infiltrate the Cooper family in Season 2, but later confessed he had actually stolen the identity of his friend, the real Charles. Hal Cooper still wound up bonding with his fake-son, though, welcoming him into his Black Hood world, where he became the Gargoyle King as a part of Penelope Blossom's (failed) master plan. After Hal was killed and Penelope went into hiding underground, Chic was thrown in prison.

Weirdly, Chic wasn't lying about being close with Charles, as a brief prison visit in Season 4 suggested the two may have a romantic connection. Charles pretended to help Betty out in shutting down The Farm and investigating the videotapes mystery, but his half-sister later realized he was also a serial killer. After Charles confessed to his crimes, Betty said she would turn him in, but strangely, the show never actually confirmed if that happened or not before the time jump. It's likely that Charles and Chic have been in jail together for these past seven years, and may make a big escape to visit the Cooper women in Episode 10.

The episode rumored to see the return of Chic and Charles will air on Wednesday, March 31, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.