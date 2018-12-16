OK, OK, OK. There's no denying it, the 2019 BTS Grammys snub stung a little bit. While the boys' album was nominated for Best Recording Packaging at the 2019 Grammys, the award would go to their art director if they win, not the boys themselves, and ARMYs were hoping JungKook, Jin, Jimin, RM, V, Suga, and J-Hope would have the opportunity to walk away from one of their most successful musical eras with a Grammy of their own. Still, their album being nominated for Best Recording Packaging is no small feat and that was definitely not lost on the BTS ARMY. So the whole thing leaves some fans wondering — will BTS go to the 2019 Grammys, like, even just for funsies? It's not entirely out of the question. Actually, it's damn near probable.

Let's be real. The Grammys aren't stupid. They know BTS is one of the most beloved musical groups of all time. In the past, many people in the music industry have been invited to attend the event even if they aren't nominated for an award or performing in the live show. For example, consider Joy Villa. She's the American singer-songwriter who is known for wearing extremely controversial outfits to the Grammys red carpet despite having never been nominated. My guess is plenty of artists or celebrities get an invitation simply for the PR it draws to the show. All of this to say — it's not impossible for BTS to get an invite.

In fact, I'd put my money on a BTS performance, too. There. I said it.

In Grammys past, popular artists who do not receive noms have sometimes been recognized in other ways. For example, BTS could participate in a tribute, memoriam, or be invited to deliver an epic pre-show performance. I also wouldn't put it past CBS asking BTS to present an award, either. It seems like it would be in production's favor to have the boys on stage at some point if for no other reason than to hear that roar from the crowd.

As I mentioned earlier, while the seven members did not receive any direct nods, BTS' art director and Seoul-based branding company, HuskyFox, did receive a nom for Best Recording Package for Love Yourself: Tear. This award acknowledges the visual look of an album and is handed to artistic directors rather than musical artists themselves. Sooo, it might make sense for the boys to go celebrate and support HuskyFox, right?

I also feel like I can speak on behalf of a lot of folks here when I say I'd love to see BTS spearhead a boy band tribute. Maybe One Direction could find it in their hearts to jump on stage too (as they're the other famous boy band group who always suffered Grammy snubs) and honor the great boy bands of the past. Let's get real: A melody including hits from N'Sync, Backstreet Boys, New Edition, New Kids On The Block, 98 Degrees, etc. etc. but sung by BTS? My heart be literally freaking still.

The only way to know for sure if BTS attends the Grammys is to tune in. Music's massive night kicks off on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 10 and is sure to rock your socks off, even if "Fake Love" isn't featured (tear). ARMYs can also sleep sound knowing their idols don't seem to be anywhere near finished with their truly impressive career, so don't give up yet.

See you (and hopefully BTS) at the Grammys in the new year!