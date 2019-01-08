I feel like we can all agree at this point that BTS is the biggest boy band on the planet right now. With such a powerful fandom backing up their success, it seems like they're always churning out new work for the fans. It makes sense, honestly. When you have a music group at such a high level of global fame as this group, the albums are frequent, the tours are frequent, the music videos are frequent, and unfortunately for the guys, the vacation-time is probably scarce. So will BTS go on tour in 2019? Based on their tours in the past and the timing of them, it's not entirely impossible.

First of all, they're already on tour currently, so the answer to whether or not they'll go on tour in 2019 is technically already answered in one sense. Their current tour, the Love Yourself World Tour, doesn't end until April 2019. So yes, BTS are definitely touring in 2019.

But now, rumor has it that the boys are planning on dropping a brand new album in early 2019 following their Love Yourself album series, which included Love Yourself: Her, Love Yourself: Tear and Love Yourself: Answer.

Love Yourself: Tear became the first K-Pop album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts, and Love Yourself: Answer also hit No. 1, so it should come as no surprise that the BTS boys are possibly gearing up to try and reach that accolade again.

According to an AllKPop translation, the boys are apparently well underway working on their follow-up to Love Yourself: Answer. The translation said,

BTS is currently preparing for a new transformation... They are very busy with preparations for their new album, set for release in early 2019... As the group previously hinted at a collaboration track with British singer/song-writer Ed Sheeran, many are anticipating this comeback album.

Ken Ishii/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The translation also revealed that the group is apparently sticking with the music series format just like they did with Love Yourself. The translation said,

After finishing up their Love Yourself series, BTS are in the midst of drawing up a new series concept. The framework of the next series has been set, and there's only intricate details remaining. They have also already completed recording some of their b-sides.

Elite Daily reached out to BTS' team for comment on the rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

It sounds like a new BTS album could be on the horizon for early 2019, and possibly for right around the time their Love Yourself World Tour ends.

Are they going to pull a Beyoncé and JAY-Z and drop the album while they're currently touring old music? That would be dope, but I'd say it's probably more likely that they'll complete the Love Yourself tour, then be all like, "Surprise!! New music!! Yay!!"

So now the question is: Will BTS have another tour in 2019?

The boys usually tour a new album four months to a year after it's released (the time between theWings album and the Wings tour was four months, and the Love Yourself tour came about a year after Love Yourself: Her was released), so it's possible that if the reported new album is released in the first half of 2019 that there could be a tour just a few months later.

But with BTS' star rising internationally with no signs of stopping, however, it's possible that they'll want to hold off on another tour (which will undoubtedly have worldwide demand) until 2020.

The boys will probably have a lot of international promotion for their new album to do. Not to mention, they'll probably be hitting up some international award shows in the coming months like the Grammys and the Billboard Music Awards. Considering their immense success on the Billboard charts in 2018, it's likely BTS will be nominated for a music-based Billboard award in 2019 for the first time (they won social media awards in 2017 and 2018), so it would be great promotion to collect all their awards and then jet off on tour.

Plus, we haven't even taken into account all the time they'll need to shoot the endless content that comes along with their next album, like their epic music videos.

All things considered, another tour probably won't be in the cards until late 2019 to early 2020. But only time will tell!