After devouring the first season on Bling Empire, you're probably dreaming of renting out Rodeo Drive for your next event or wearing diamonds while practicing yoga in your giant, Los Angeles home. Either way, the first season of the new reality series definitely made an impression. Thanks to the hot cast, plethora of drama, and a shocking amount of opulence, viewers are eager to know if Bling Empire will get a Season 2 on Netflix. Things are looking bright for fans of love triangles and luxury.

The eight-episode first season was actually inspired by the movie Crazy Rich Asians, which was based on the book trilogy by Kevin Kwan. On Jan. 15 executive producer Jeff Jenkins (who also produced Keeping Up With the Kardashians) told OprahMag.com: "When I saw that movie I, like every other reality television producer in town, thought, 'This would be a great reality show.'' And so, Bling Empire was born.

The series, which was actually filmed back in 2019, follows a group of ultra-wealthy Asian American friends in Los Angeles who spend their free time doing things like jetting off to Paris in private jets and buying thousands of dollars of jewelry on a whim.

Netflix

Since Season 1 ended with quite a few cliffhangers, fans are eagerly wanting Netflix to pick the show of up for a second season. Warning: Bling Empire Season 1 spoilers to follow. The final episode of Season 1 ended with most of the friend group experiencing character arcs and life-changing events. Kim Lee just learned her estranged biological father had passed away two years prior after her pals Kevin Kreide and Kane Lim did some digging.

Kim thanked Kevin at their friend, Cherie Chan's 100 Day Celebration and cleared up some season-long drama with Anna Shay. At the party, Cherie proposed to her longtime boyfriend and the father of their children, Jessey Lee, which was a big deviation to tradition. And at the same event, Kevin and Kim acted majorly flirty, even though he was lusting after Kelly Mi Li all season. Despite Kelly saying things were over with her-on-again off-again boyfriend Andrew Gray, there's a lot of evidence indicating otherwise.

Basically, a Season 2 needs to happen because viewers (hi, it me) have so. many. questions. Unfortunately, as of Jan. 20 there hasn't been word as to whether the show will be renewed. The execs at Netflix usually take at least a few weeks to decide what to do with new shows, so fans should expect to hang tight for a bit — especially since it takes place in LA which is a major COVID-19 hotspot. Still, since it's been such a hit since its release on Jan. 15, it definitely has potential of becoming the next great reality series, should it get renewed down the line.

Bling Empire Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.