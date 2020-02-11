Beyhive get ready for some new good news from Queen Bey. It's been four years since Beyoncé dropped a full studio album. If you've played the hell out of Lemonade and are wondering whether Beyoncé will drop an album in 2020, you've come to the right place. It seems like a possibility, according to Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson.

In a Feb. 10 interview with Wall Street Journal, Knowles-Lawson dropped a major hint about Beyoncé and the possibility of a new album. Knowles-Lawson spoke with WSJ about her art collection, and said the paintings she's collected are like her "children," before talking about her actual child Beyoncé. “I just lent some of my art pieces to Beyoncé for her new project that she’s doing,” she said.

Just in case you didn't catch the key words in that very brief, but very telling statement, I repeat: New. Project.

That new project could totally be a new album. Over the past four years without a new one, Bey has kept the Beyhive masterfully entertained with an HBCU-inspired performance at Coachella in April 2018, followed by the release of her 2019 Netflix documentary about that momentous performance, Homecoming. That was followed by her voicing Nala in the 2019 remake of The Lion King.

Hopefully, 2020 allows for more time in the recording studio, but we can't be too sure, since Beyoncé is always working on something new — and it's not always music.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During the interview, Knowles-Lawson shared how she manages to keep up with Beyoncé and Solange's busy schedules. Turns out, the Knowles family is just like yours and mine.

"We group text all the time," said Knowles-Lawson. "That’s how I keep up, because I have girls who are super busy on different parts of the continent. And a lot of times I find out what they’re doing by looking at Instagram.”

Group texts are definitely one of the ways my family keeps in touch. That's probably how Beyoncé asked to borrow her mom's paintings. If there is, in fact, an album in the works, maybe Knowles-Lawson's art pieces will be featured in a music video one of the tracks.

Beyoncé's last album, Lemonade, was dropped with zero prior notice, and included visuals for every song. Maybe fans can expect the same treatment this time around. Whatever Beyoncé has in the works, I'll keep an eye out for Knowles-Lawson's paintings.