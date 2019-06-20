Nala has never sounded better! Beyoncé fans have been waiting months to hear how the singer would interpret the Disney classics from The Lion King for the upcoming adaptation that she is starring in, and now they do not have to wonder any more. Beyoncé sings "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" in a brand new Lion King teaser, and it is just as perfect as you had imagined.

The newly released 30-second international TV ad spot is the very first time that fans have gotten to hear Beyoncé sing for her role in The Lion King. The visuals of the new teaser focus on the scenic beauty of the African savannah, as James Earl Jones' Mufasa explains to a young Simba that he will look down on his son from the stars one day. But the real star of the new teaser is the song that is scoring it. The clip gives us our very first taste of Beyoncé and Donald Glover's cover of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," the iconic romantic ballad that Simba and Nala sing when they first realize their love for one another.

Although we only get to her a snippet of the new cover in the teaser, it sounds like Beyoncé and Donald Glover's duet will lean more into the slow tenderness of the classic track. Get your first listen to the new rendition below:

The José Critic on YouTube

"Can You Feel the Love Tonight" is the only song from the upcoming Lion King remake that Beyoncé is confirmed to be singing. Along with the love ballad, the new movie will also feature new renditions of "Circle of Life," "I Just Can't Wait to Be King," "Hakuna Matata," and "Be Prepared." While Nala does sing a few lines in "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" in the 1994 original animated movie, her voice is not featured in any of the other songs, so "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" will definitely be Beyoncé's standout singing performance in the film.

But do not get too upset about Beyoncé only having one song in The Lion King, because there is actually hope that she will also record a new song to be played at the end of the movie. Last year, Elton John revealed that he had been working with Beyoncé on a new song for the movie, so hopefully fans will also get a brand new original Beyoncé track.

This teaser of Beyoncé singing comes a couple of weeks after Disney released a clip that featured Beyoncé speaking as Nala for the first time. It also marks the second taste that fans have gotten for the music from the new adaptation, as the first Lion King trailer featured Billy Eichner's Timon and Seth Rogen's Pumbaa singing part of "The Lion Sleeps Tonight."

Thankfully, we will not have to wait too long to hear the full-length version of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" as well as all the other new renditions of your Lion King favorites. The new adaptation hits theaters on July 19.