The next new episode of Game of Thrones promises to be the biggest one yet. Not only will it be the longest episode Game of Thrones has ever aired, clocking in at a commercial-free 82 minutes, but it will also center on the battle between all of the main characters and the White Walkers that the whole series has been building towards. So of course, fans are already trying to figure out which characters will die in the climactic battle, and some are even worriedly wondering will Arya die in Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3. Let's break down why we might have to be worried about Arya's fate in this Sunday's new episode.

Spoiler alert: This post contains plot details from Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." Arya has become one of the deadliest fighters on Game of Thrones, so she should shine in the battle of Winterfell, but some of her recent actions have fans worried about her strategy going into the battle. In the first two episode of the final season, Arya has been primarily concerned with getting Gendry to make her a dragonglass spear. Notably, Arya has not mentioned this spear to anyone but Gendry, and she has not even told him why she wants it. It is started to look like Arya is planning her own secret solo mission to try to take down the Night King all by herself.

This would make sense considering Arya has been shown to fare better in one-on-one combat, plus her greatest strength is her stealth, so she is not as likely to be as useful battling head-on with the full Winterfell army. But even with Arya's assassin skills, going up against the Night King alone is going to be a massive risk. Some fans think Arya may use her face-shifting abilities to disguise herself as a White Walker to get close to him, but we have yet to see if these face-changing antics even work to deceive the Night King, whom has been shown to have mystical powers connected to his eyesight similar to Bran.

Photos from Sunday night's new episode also seem to confirm Arya making a hugely risky play that could result in her death. HBO released a photo of Sansa looking worriedly at Arya from the top of Winterfell's castle. The image could be capturing the moment that Arya informs Sansa of her plan to try to kill the Night King on her own.

HBO

A second photo shows Sansa on the verge of tears inside the castle. Clearly, something bad happens to make Sansa tear up. Could it be Arya's death? Bran is another character that is on the chopping block heading into the battle of Winterfell, so it is difficult to say for sure what could be causing Sansa's tears.

HBO

Arya has certainly fought her way out of some tough spots before, so there could still be hope of her surviving the battle of Winterfell, but fans are still worried for her this week.

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 will air on Sunday, April 28 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.