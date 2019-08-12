The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards are quickly approaching and, like all award shows, fans are wondering who's nominated, who's performing, and who's not going at all. FYI, stars like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, and BTS all received noms in various categories, with Swift and Grande leading the pack with 10 nominations each. Since Swift and Grande received the most nominations this year, fans of both artists have been wondering if the two stars will be making an appearance at the VMAs. So far, the VMAs has announced that Swift will not only be appearing at the show, but that she'll also be performing. Hooray! OK, so that answers one question. Now that fans know Swift is performing, they're wondering, will Ariana Grande be at the 2019 VMAs?

The VMAs hasn't announced anything officially, but if you ask me, Grande will probably be a no-show. Boo! But hold up, there's a good reason why she probably won't show.

If you didn't know, Grande is currently on the road for her Sweetener/Thank U, Next World Tour. She began this tour in Albany, New York, on March 18, and won't be finishing for a while. When, exactly? Grande's last stop on her tour is in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 22. Four. Months. Away.

Before you ask if there's any possible way that Grande could make it to the VMAs in between some of her shows, well, that most likely won't happen. The VMAs are on Monday, Aug. 26, and Grande has a concert day before on Aug. 26 in Manchester, England, as well as on the day after in Paris, France, on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

After the VMAs nominations were announced on July 23, a fan asked Grande if she was going to attend the show.

"I have shows in London the day before and after :/," she wrote.

Now, unless Grande hops on a flight right after her Aug. 25 show to make it to the VMAs, she most likely won't be there. There could still be a possibility that Grande performs on the show if it's pre-recorded, but she hasn't mentioned anything and the VMAs hasn't made an announcement about it, either.

I know this news will probably bum fans out because obviously, Grande is such an amazing performer and has so many songs that she could sing off of Sweetener and Thank U, Next.

Last year, Grande performed "God Is A Woman" from Sweetener at the 2018 MTV VMAs and it was absolutely phenomenal. I can't believe it's been a year since it happened because I'm still not over it. At the end of her performance, she brought out her mom, grandmother, and cousin! The performance oozed girl power and everyone loved it.

You can watch Grande's 2018 VMAs performance below.

So while Grande probably won't perform at this year's VMAs, fans can still look forward to the rest of her Sweetener World Tour. It goes on until December, so fans have plenty of time to buy their tickets and see Grande live. If you ask me, I think that's better than seeing her on TV!