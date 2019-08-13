Whenever Apple unveils a new update, it's so exciting. The new features are always super cool and fun to navigate. Not to mention, they have an amazing ability to make life easier by streamlining your daily life, whether it's through innovating the Maps app or enhancing the camera. It's that time of year again as the company prepares to unveil the new Apple iOS 13 operating system. It's a complete new upgrade, but, if you have an older iPhone, you might be wondering: will Apple's iOS 13 update work on iPhone 6? Here's the lowdown on the Apple iOS 13 update and how it'll affect your iPhone 6.

According to the Apple website, the iOS 13 update will be released this fall, and it "introduces a bold new look, major updates to the apps you use everyday, new ways to help you protect your privacy, and improvements across the entire system that make your iPhone even faster and more delightful to use." The company really isn't messing around with major updates, but the key features of the iOS 13 will undoubtedly improve the iPhone experience. Some notable highlights include a Dark Mode option which provides for easier reading, a new map application, updates for photos, new Memoji options, and privacy enhancements. There's even going to be the functionality of a swipeable keyboard, which has been a standard to many Android devices for years.

But, there's bad news for those who are still on older versions of the iPhone. The iOS 13 system is leaving out models of the iPhones and won't be supported on the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus. In fact, the oldest devices that will support the new operating system are the iPhone SE, 6S and 6S Plus. If you've got one of these, you're in the clear for the iOS 13 update. If you're sporting an iPhone 6, you'll want to take note of the unfortunate fact that your device won't be able to operate on the new operating system.

If you're still using your iPhone 6, rest assured that your device will still work, but you won't be able to get the new overhaul that Apple is releasing. If you've got no problem with that, then keep rockin' that iPhone 6 in style. For loyal Apple fans who can't wait to revamp their phone with the new operating system, you'll just have to upgrade to a newer model of the iPhone.

Fans of the device took to social media to express their dissatisfaction about the iPhone 6 getting phased out of the new system. Twitter user @BBlackford painted an accurate picture of the whole situation with the tweet: "Even though it won't be getting Dark Mode, the dark times are ahead."

Twitter user @MarkJouvenal2 expressed that the "iPhone 6 deserves a lot more ... so disappointed."

It's clear from the amount of support the iPhone 6 is getting that there are still many diehard fans of the device. If you're one of the dissatisfied Apple users this time around, take comfort in the fact that iPhone 6 users from all around the world can totally relate.