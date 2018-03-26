There's a fine line between being in your 20s and claiming your 20s. It all has to do with the way you interpret and handle adulting. Sure, it's annoying as hell having to be an adult at times, but it also contributes to why you should live life to the fullest — so listen up.

Aside from bills and responsibilities, adulting introduces you to those real factors of life that can make you either appreciate the little things, or become cynical about literally everything. In your 20s, most especially, you need to cherish them as your golden years and really live in the moment. Sadly, you'll never be able to reenact this decade of your life — but you can make sure that when you replay it, it's worth watching and revisiting.

Your 20s can be that notorious time when you're trying to figure out who you are and what you want to do in life. You want to know why you're here and how you can achieve fulfillment. It's understandable, but you need to fill your life with everything that makes your world complete — and these aren't necessarily material things, either. Other than the fact that you deserve it, there are so many truths in regards to why you deserve to embrace all that life has to offer, no matter what.

1 You Weren't Meant To Just Work And Pay Bills Giphy In your 20s, you might run into this drab cycle of working and paying bills. Yeah, you're responsible, but that autonomous behavior and nothing else will make you feel and seem like a robot. Bills are always going to be in your life, but that doesn't mean you are fulfilled by them. Keep things fresh and exciting! Make happy hour plans with your girlfriends after work, and hit up a new museum with your roommate on the weekend. Life isn't all work and no play, after all.

2 Your 20s Is Not So Cut And Dry Giphy Everyone is made to believe that there are specific milestones you should reach in your 20s. By abiding by this false perception of your age and what it's supposed to encompass, you aren't controlling the reigns to your life. To feel fulfilled, you have to be in control of your own fate.

3 Your Life Won't Be On Constant Auto Pilot Giphy You're on the hunt for who you are during this decade that is your 20s. You want there to be a purpose and reason for your name. Truth is, you will never discover your true self by sticking to a lifestyle or mindset that doesn't challenge or excite you. You find yourself when you evolve, but also when your surroundings and circumstances change.

4 You Won't Miss Out On A Bunch Of Opportunities To Grow Giphy Nothing, especially living a full life, is by the book. Your life isn't already written, because you are creating your history every single day. When you live life to the fullest, you don't overlook change. If you are overlooking change, you are missing out on opportunities to practice and attain self-growth. That would be such a mistake. By claiming your 20s, you are soaking up all of the good vibes and are game to try new things and meet new people. You will open yourself up to many exciting opportunities to grow.

5 You Won't Wonder, "What If?" Giphy Regret is one of the worst things ever. It's like a little reminder on your shoulder that you refused to seize the day — and remembering how you didn't is your everlasting punishment. Learn how to take those chances and embrace new opportunities. Your 20s is going to fly by, but you can always assure that you were on maximum altitude the entire time.

6 You'll Feel Extra Confident Facing Each Day Giphy When you dedicate yourself to living life to the fullest, you feel like you can overcome anything. Each day is an opportunity for greatness, and you feel fresh and ready to find it. It's amazing what a little positivity can do to a person's entire outlook.

7 You'll Make Conscious Decisions Giphy Living life to the fullest means you are in tune with yourself. This allows you to make conscious decisions that directly affect you. When you're just going through the motions, you aren't always doing whats best for you. You are likely doing all of the things you think you have to do.