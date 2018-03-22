Living your best life isn't something you learn straight from the get-go. Everyone will acquire fulfillment differently, and in your 20s, there's so much that could be holding you back from it. Managing adulting can make you stray from your path of happiness, but those fears you have in your 20s are mostly the culprits.

Fear doesn't do anything but keep us from doing things that we really want to do, but are too nervous about the outcome. Fear has a way of toying with our uncertainty about the unforeseeable future. Conquering these fears will not only make you a much stronger person, but it will allow you to victoriously claim every chance of self-growth that's available to you in your 20s.

The first step is identifying what these fears are. They vary, but can be generalized so well that you're likely to pinpoint them to a behavior or situation in your life when those fears were all too real. The not-so-obvious beauty that comes along with your fears though, is how much you gain by getting over them. You shed them, but you gain so much more. So, if living your best life hasn't yet peaked during your 20s just yet, you may be harboring some fears that are holding you back.

1 Fear Of Failure Giphy Aside from fear, failure is another sensitive "F" word that makes a huge impact on our lives. In your 20s, you don't want to experience failure because you interpret it as an entire loss. Failure doesn't mean the game is over, though — it just means you need to try again. You only fail if you never attempt anything. Remember that.

2 Fear Of Not Fitting In Giphy Conformity is playing it safe so that you don't have to explain the person you are. It's really no way to live, and your ability to stand out should be something that's cherished and celebrated, not something that's kept in the dark. How boring would the world be if we were all just trying to be like each other, anyway?

3 Fear Of Trusting Your Gut Giphy Trusting your gut can be so scary at times, especially when you don't want to be too rash or end up being wrong. Your gut may be sporadic, but it is signaling you for a reason. You ought to start listening to it as soon as possible.

4 Fear Of Being Alone Giphy In your 20s, you'll notice people starting to be in long-term relationships, getting married, or who simply have a plus one at a wedding. You might feel uncomfortable being alone because it'll seem like no one else around you is. If you're content with your life and happy with who you are as a person, you're never really alone. Focus on doing you, and everything else will fall into place.

5 Fear Of Not Having A Game Plan Giphy The notorious need to have a 10-year plan is sort of a sham that's going to stress you out. You do not need a game plan to live your life to the fullest. Since when has an itinerary guaranteed a successful time? Your life's journey is unfolding at your own pace, so enjoy the ride.

6 Fear Of Saying "No" Giphy Saying "no" to plans or suggestions shouldn't been seen as such a bad thing. You are allowed to say that two-letter word to anything you really aren't down for — so own it. If you feel like staying in and chilling with your pup rather than hitting up the bars, go for it!

7 Fear Of Pursuing Your Passion As A Career Giphy When you reach your 20s, that whole "get a good job" idea has been carved in your mind so intently. You want to love what you do, though, but taking a risk on a passion might seem so against what everyone else is telling you. You owe it to yourself to try to shoot for the stars and pursue that passion of yours.

8 Fear Of Commitment Giphy OK, let's hit up the romance department for a hot sec. Someone amazing for you definitely has the potential to rock your world and make you feel so fulfilled. Give love a chance, and stop making commitment seem like some scary monster underneath your bed.

9 Fear Of Not Having Enough Time Giphy No matter how much people in their 20s scream, "YOLO," time in general can be such a scary concept. Everything is a race against the clock, and you somehow always assume you are running behind. See time as an instrument and you won't fear how it plays out so much.