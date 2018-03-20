Ready for a hassle-free vacation by the sea? Look no further than a cruise. You heard that right! A cruise is the ultimate way to see beautiful new places, eat all of the food you want, lounge poolside, and enjoy live entertainment. It hardly takes any planning, so it can be a great ways to de-stress and be present with your girlfriends. It's basically a floating all-inclusive resort with the opportunity to wander through port towns, so you're really getting the best of both worlds. Sign us up, please. This is one of many reasons why you should go on a cruise for your next big vacation.

It's springtime and everyone's planning their vacations, so time is of the essence. A cruise is ideal for people of all ages with a variety of interests. It can work for single travelers, and it's downright perfect for family reunions. There's a little something special for everyone on board to keep the fun going. Once you find yourself getting antsy, you can hop off the ship to explore a new town. You're constantly surrounded by people, so you can easily make a new friend if you just need a break from your crew, and you can sip seaside as you drink in the fresh ocean air. Let's just say, you won't run out of things to do. Keep reading if you need more convincing!

1 It's Perfect For The Girl On A Budget Daniel Kim Photography/Stocksy Once you pay for a cruise, you're good to go. You don't have to worry about taking your wallet out for meals, hotels, or delayed baggage. There are so many included activities that you can get into like fitness classes, night shows, parties, and entire waterparks. The options are truly endless! You can set aside expenses for any additional costs to make sure you don't overspend. You're able to keep a much closer eye on your budget, because most costs are covered upfront.

2 You'll Be Able To Check Multiple Places Off Of The Bucket List Jovana Rikalo/Stocksy Ready to cross multiple places off of your bucket list? A cruise is the perfect way to see a variety of places in a short amount of time. Some cruises even allow you to take cruises for up to a month as you hop to new destinations. You can see many places without the hassle that goes into country-hopping on your own. While you only spend a day at port cities, it's the great way to see if you want to return to a particular place for an extended period of time.

3 You'll Avoid Stressful Trip Planning jamiegrillphotography/stocksy If "ain't nobody got time for that" is the first thought that comes to mind when someone mentions trip planning, then you'll definitely be down for a cruise. You can completely avoid the stress that comes along with choosing a hotel, agreeing on restaurants, figuring out taxis, and the inevitable airport struggles. Once you board your cruise, there isn't much you'll need to worry about. Activities, shows, and meals will take place on the boat — which makes the planning process very simple.

4 It's The Sweetest Kind Of Escape killer/stocksy With the ease of planning, convenience, and great value for your dollar, you'll be able to enjoy the perfect escape. With all of the struggles that travel can introduce, it's easy to leave a trip feeling more anxious than you did before you left. Everything you could possibly want or need is onboard the cruise ship to ensure that you have the time of your life. A cruise is the perfect method for pure relaxation!