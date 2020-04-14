Dalgona coffee is the latest viral drink that's making rounds on social media. The beverage is a total 'Gram-worthy sip, but it can be a bit tricky for first-timers to get the perfect result. If you're wondering why your dalgona coffee won't whip, read on for details.

TikTok user @iamhannahcho shared the original dalgona coffee in March, and it quickly became a hit with fans around the world. The dalgona coffee recipe is only made of three ingredients whipped together before it's poured over milk. To make the drink, all you'll need to do is mix two tablespoons of instant coffee, two tablespoons of sugar, and two tablespoons of hot water to a whipped consistency before you add it to the top of your choice of milk.

If you aren't able to get your dalgona coffee to whip into an aesthetically pleasing concoction, there are a few hacks you can try.

1. Use an electric mixer.

One of the quickest ways to get the frothy texture is to use an electric mixer, since you may not be whipping strong enough by hand. If you don't have an electric mixer, you could also use an electric whisk or a milk frother to help you achieve the right consistency.

2. Increase how long you whip.

Another reason why your dalgona coffee isn't coming out as desired is because you're probably not whipping the beverage long enough. Be prepared to spend some time mixing the ingredients to get the right result, especially if you don't have a tool like an electric mixer to help you out. Be prepared to whip for at least a few minutes for a thick whipped coffee, but if you stick with it, you'll eventually get a fluffy texture.

3. Measure out the right amount of ingredients.

Lastly, you'll want to double check you've added the right amount of ingredients to your mix. Remember, you'll need two tablespoons of each ingredient — instant coffee, sugar, and hot water.

If you try those fixes, and it still doesn't work, you might just need to give it another try. Practice makes perfect!

Once you've perfected the classic dalgona coffee recipe, you can try out some hacks to spice up your drink. TikTok creator @veggiekins shared a tasty whipped matcha latte version of dalgona coffee, which doesn't require any ingredient changes besides swapping out two tablespoons of matcha powder for the instant coffee. If you're looking for a caffeine-free option, you can make dalgona chocolate. All you'll need to do is replace the two tablespoons of coffee with cocoa powder, which is what @joycexhu suggests on TikTok. With so many ways to create a dalgona coffee, feel free to experiment with the OG recipe to find your perfect sip.