The Crown might be all about British royalty, but fans of the show know it really only covers things that happened decades ago. With so much fanfare in the media these days about the modern monarchy, there would definitely be enough content to create a show around the lives around today's rulers. But creator and showrunner Peter Morgan recently shared exactly why Meghan and Harry's story won't be in The Crown, saying he felt more "comfortable" writing about things that happened before the current era.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Morgan explained that, because he wants to paint a full picture of a subject's life, he follows a simple rule of thumb: "I sort of have in my head a 20-year rule. That is enough time and enough distance to really understand something, to understand its role, to understand its position, to understand its relevance," he explained, adding: "Often things that appear absolutely wildly important today are instantly forgotten, and other things have a habit of sticking around and proving to be historically very relevant and long-lasting."

So, Meghan and Harry — despite having their share of TV-worthy drama — don't fit into Morgan's idea for storytelling. They are "in the middle of their journey," Morgan explained, adding, "I don't know what their journey is or how it will end."

Morgan continued: "I don't know where in the scheme of things Prince Andrew or indeed Meghan Markle or Harry will ever appear. We won't know, and you need time to stop something being journalistic. And so I don't want to write about them because to write about them would instantly make it journalistic. And there are plenty of journalists already writing about them. To be a dramatist, I think you need perspective and you need to also allow for the opportunity for metaphor."

For those of you thinking the creator and showrunner is steering away from telling Meghan and Harry's story because the monarchy doesn't want him to, think again. "No one's trying to censor me. No one's ever tried to correct what I do or censor what I do," he explained to THR. I don't want anything to do with the palace and the palace wants nothing to do with me ... I only write what I want to write."

As of now, The Crown is only planned for six seasons, but here's to hoping it goes until 2040, so the story of Meghan and Harry can finally become part of the hit series.

The Crown Season 4 debuts on Netflix on Nov. 15.