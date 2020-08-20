'The Crown's Season 4 Teaser & Premiere Date Are Here & I Have Chills

After nearly a year since its Season 3 release of The Crown, Netflix has finally made an announcement about when fans can expect the next installment to hit the platform. In an Aug. 20 tweet, the streamer posted a The Crown Season 4 teaser and premiere date announcement. The next season is coming in just a few months, so you have just enough time to re-watch the old episodes and mentally prepare yourself for the fourth installment of the series.

The release date announcement was made via the Netflix UK and Ireland Twitter account, and finally told fans the new season would arrive on Nov. 15 this year. This timing may not surprise fans who are familiar with the series, as seasons prior similarly debuted near the end of the calendar year.

Earlier this year, however, it seemed a bit unclear if The Crown would be able to release Season 4 as planned. The U.K. based production was shooting the season when coronavirus outbreak started shutting down shows. Luckily, the team was near the end of filming Season 4, so they managed to wrap the season with what they had regardless of losing a couple weeks of filming. "I can see where the gaps are, but I'm hoping that you won't," creator and showrunner Peter Morgan told The Hollywood Reporter, who adds that it was "worth it" to edit what they had to meet the scheduled release date.

Along with the release date announcement came a sneak peak trailer of what's to come in Season 4. The video opens with Elivia Colman reprising her role as Queen Elizabeth II, commenting on the importance of the monarchy. It then cuts to a muriad of shots of Emma Corrin (Princess Diana) looking solum in front of camera flashes, waving in a crowd, standing in her wedding dress. It's a dramatic and sligly eerie clip, suggesting the upcoming season will be full of intense moments.

Thus far, The Crown has snagged nine Emmy nominations, including one for best drama series. Chances are, Season 4 could bring even more to the series.

Season 4 of The Crown will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 15.