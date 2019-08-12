Behold: America's dream couple... maybe. Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's recent rumored split has set off tons of speculation, and their social media activity following the drama has only made things even more confusing. Fans were hoping to pick up some clues about where the lovebirds stood with each other on the night of Sunday, Aug. 11, but unfortunately, that was not in the cards. So, why weren't Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse 2019 Teen Choice Awards? Jughead and Betty IRL were conspicuously missing from the beachside awards show.

Going into the night, Reinhart and Sprouse had nominations for Choice Drama TV Actress and Choice Drama TV Actor, respectively. They were also nominated for Choice Ship, along with other major duos like Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from A Star Is Born, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, and their fellow Riverdale costars Madelaine Petsch and Vanessa Morgan. The whole cast was nominated for Choice Drama Show as well.

Stiff competition, but Sprouse and Cole have definitely been strong contenders regardless of their mysterious relationship status. Which is why they took home all the awards they were nominated for. But the pair did not hit the stage to accept. But why?

Reinhart and Sprouse are two of today's most beloved actors, and young people across the globe are almost as obsessed with their love story as they are with their CW show Riverdale. While they both play high schoolers on the small screen, in real life Sprouse, 27, and Reinhart, 22, have had a grown-up relationship even the most seasoned celebrity couples can appreciate.

Considering both Sprouse and Reinhart were at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, fans are wondering if their relationship drama is what's keeping them away from the show this year. Following the news about a source reportedly telling Us Weekly the duo called it quits, both actors have posted super cryptic Instagram captions and comments, alluding to the fact that they are still together without actually coming out and saying they are. Could they be avoiding the show to keep fans guessing at their coupledom even longer?

Simple answer: No.

While KJ Apa made a quick appearance at the beginning of the show to present an award, the rest of the Riverdale cast couldn't attend because of the completely not-dramatic fact that they were busy filming Riverdale.

Sprouse, Reinhart, Apa, Mendes, Petsch, and Morgan all filmed an acceptance speech from the set of Riverdale thanking fans for their votes. And honestly, the cast looked chummy AF. No drama whatsoever.

Honestly, this was probably for the best. Think about it: If they were shown walking the blue carpet together, then it would be assumed they're still together. If they walked separately, viewers would take that to mean they're broken up. Not showing up at the beach altogether maintains the air of mystery.

The rumor that they split was devastating for their fans, and has had Cole-Lili shippers searching for signs that they are either together or broken up. Elite Daily previously reached out to both Reinhart and Spouse's teams for comment on the status of their relationship but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Although we don't have an answer to the question of what Sprousehart's official relationship status is, the one thing we do know is that their absence at the TCAs gives absolutely no insight into the answer, sadly.

Anyway... Congrats on all your Teen Choice Awards, Cole and Lili!