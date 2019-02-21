Hope you had fun in the states, Meghan Markle! Your homegirl, the Duchess of Sussex, swung by the Big Apple the week of Feb. 18 for a few days of baby shower fun. Meghan swapped her chic, respectable dresses for some fashionable pants (and even athletic wear — gasp!) during her time in the states and seemed to clock in some serious girl time with old friends. While a bunch of famous faces graced the guest list, one person was notably absent from the celebration — her sister-in-law, Kate. Why wasn't Kate Middleton at Meghan Markle's baby shower? Oh, it's not a big deal. According to a report by Hello! Magazine, Meghan will reportedly have another shower in the UK and Kate will be at that one. Trust. Elite Daily reached out to the Palace for confirmation on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

By the looks of the photos, Meghan's New York shower was more of a casual romp with old friends. And by casual, I, of course, mean it took place at one of Madison Avenue's most luxurious five-star hotels, The Mark. Still, New York has a distinctly different vibe when compared to the more reserved, classic vibe of London. In my mind, Meghan asked her team to get her some street meat off of one of the Halal cart vendors and took the F train for funsies.

According to Hello! magazine, Kate was busy skiing with her hubby and children while Meghan was showered in the States. Which, again, is totally chill, because Meghan is reported to have another shower on the books back in the UK. Cosmopolitan noted a few other famous family and friend faces were missing from Meghan's NYC soirée, including close friend Priyanka Chopra and Meghan's mom, Doria.

Clive Mason/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cameras weren't inside the fancy AF shindig, but they did snap pictures of guests, gifts, and decorations being delivered to the hotel. Serena Williams is rumored to have orchestrated the whole thing, having booked out The Mark's penthouse suite. If that's true, Meghan enjoyed five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a dining room suited for 12 people, a library lounge, and a private rooftop terrace with panoramic views of Central Park. Reportedly, Williams paid $75,000 a night for the suite. Cosmopolitan reports it is the largest penthouse suite in the U.S. and CNBC lists it as the most expensive hotel room in America.

That's one hell of a friend.

Here's a closer look:

The Mark Hotel on YouTube

I hate everything and everyone.

Whoops, sorry. Typing out loud.

Anyway — a number of folks were photographed walking into the hotel including Amal Clooney, Gayle King, bestie Jessica Mulroney, designer Mischa Nonoo, Meg's college friend Lindsay Roth, close pal Abigail Spencer, as well as Meghan's makeup, hair, and clothing teams. Paparazzi also caught a crib being delivered in a large box and a variety of flowers on a cart.

So chic. So expensive. So jealous.

It's nice to know Meghan is able to split this exciting time between her ride-or-dies in the states and her new family in the UK. I don't know what the Queen is going to do to top Meg's NYC shower, but then again, she does have access to a palace and an entire country, so...