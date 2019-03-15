Music fans are tuning into the iHeartRadio Music Awards to watch their favorite artists accept awards, wear fancy clothes, and hopefully, show some PDA with their significant others. One question people are asking is: Why wasn't Camila Cabello at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards? Fans assumed the "Havana" star would be there given her multiple nominations, but it looks like she's actually busy in the studio. According to one of her tweets that went out following the announcement that she won Best Lyrics for her song "Consequences," Cabello said she "misses everyone" and is busy writing more lyrics.

However, I sort of would rather hope she's cozied up somewhere with her boyfriend Matthew Hussey. Just sayin'.

Cabello and Hussey were first linked together in February 2018 when photos surfaced of the two enjoying a vacation in Cabo. Since then, they've kept the details of their relationship pretty hush-hush. For one thing, it must be weird dating someone who is a self-identifying "dating expert." (Love you Camila, but I gotta give this one a big eye roll.) On Hussey's website, he offers to help women "find, attract, and keep" Mr. Right with a program called "Get The Guy," which is a "call to action showing women the strategies they can employ right now to take control of their love lives." Woof.

However, it doesn't matter what I think. It's all about how Cabello feels, and the fact is she's happy AF. She told Marie Claire that even after dating for many months, Hussey gives her butterflies. She explained, "Any time he’s there, I get super nervous. I stutter or my hands are shaky. It’s annoying, because we’ve been together for kind of like a long time now, but every time, I’m like, 'Oh my God, I have to talk now.'"

Cabello says that Hussey knows the "real" Camila — the one she is when she's not on stage performing. "Basically, there’s the me that I really am, on the inside, which is the nerdy one — the kind of introverted, shy one," she explained, "and then there’s the sexy, overly-confident one, doing great dance moves and being super sassy." According to her, they're really similar IRL and he's made her the happiest she's ever been in her life.

Whoa.

Now that fans know basically all they need to know about this relationship, Cabello says to not expect much else from her. "Cause I feel like, for my sanity and for the sanity of the people I care about, you gotta keep some things sacred," she says. "I need to keep some things mine for them to be special — and just to protect that."

OK, fine. But, maybe he's the inspiration behind all of the music she's so busy making?! More love ballads? More sexy dance numbers? Tell us more, Camila!

At the time of publication, the category for Best Lyrics was the only award announced out of Cabello's three nominations. She is also up for Best Fan Army and Female Artist of The Year. Of course, the competition is stacked.

Go get em, girl! (And hi to Matthew if he's with you!)