For those of you who haven't been keeping up with the celeb summer of love, let me give you a little refresher. Celebs from Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have decided to make getting engaged after a few short weeks of dating the newest A-list trend. But, after a whirlwind romance and subsequent engagement, Bieber and Baldwin have reportedly decided to push their wedding date back. If you're wondering why Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin postponed their wedding, don't worry. I come bearing answers.

Well, apparently, according to PEOPLE, their reasoning is pretty romantic. The two are just having so much fun being engaged to each other that they want to keep the fun going.

“The wedding planning has slowed down a bit,” a Bieber source reveals to PEOPLE of their upcoming plans to tie the knot. “They still don’t want a long engagement, but they are also not rushing the wedding.”

Ah, a happy medium.

Their plans to postpone the wedding came around the same time Baldwin was recently spotted consoling a crying Bieber on a New York City bike path.

When asked later by paparazzi why he was crying, Bieber responded by holding up a book titled The Meaning of Marriage: Facing The Complexities of Commitment with the Wisdom of God and said: "THIS. You got good days and you got bad days. It's not real if you don't have any bad days."

Shortly after the bike incident, TMZ broke news that "sources with direct knowledge" are waiting until sometime sometime next year to make it official.

“It was getting quite intense and they realized they want to enjoy being engaged for a while,” the Bieber source told PEOPLE of the pair’s engagement. “It’s not like they need to rush — they are both so young. They aren’t slowing things down though because they are unsure if they want to marry; they definitely want to get married.”

"Justin and Hailey are great," the source continued to PEOPLE. They are very happy and having fun together.”

For those of you who really haven't been keeping up, Bieber confirmed his engagement to Baldwin last month by posting a couple of black and white pics of Baldwin sitting on his lap on Instagram along with the caption:

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

Elite Daily reached out to both Bieber and Baldwin's team for comment on their reasoning for postponing but did not hear back by the time of publication.

No matter when they decide to tie the knot, all that matters is that they're happy and in love... which it definitely seems like they are. So, hey, congrats to the happy couple!

