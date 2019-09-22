Sarah Hyland decided to chill out at home and watch the Emmys on TV this year, but she still totally had the time of her life thanks to one very special commentator. Hyland took to her Instagram stories to fangirl over her fiancé Wells Adams being a part of E!'s live pre-show. So, why wasn't Sarah Hyland at the 2019 Emmys? She may have sat the night out but she is still watching the big show.

Although Sarah Hyland's long-running sitcom Modern Family was an Emmys favorite throughout its earlier seasons, its nominations have assuaged over recent years and this year, the ABC family comedy did not receive any Emmy nominations whatsoever. With no nominations, Sarah Hyland did not have to get all dressed up and attend the Emmys, so instead of going glam she opted to lounge on her couch and watch the awards show like the rest of us. But unlike the rest of us, she got to see her soon-to-be husband light up the screen during the red carpet pre-show.

Before all the stars arrived on the red carpet for the 2019 Emmy Awards, E! aired a live pre-show in which a roundtable of hosts broke down all the most exciting nominations, predictions, and looks at this year's ceremony. Alongside Brad Goreski, Nina Parker, and Kristin Cavallari, Hyland's fiancé Wells Adams was on hand to quip about the biggest night in television. Hyland definitely could not contain her excitement over seeing her boo kill it on TV, so she took to Instagram to share her reactions. As Adams made jokes about the nominations, Hyland posted videos of her television on her Instagram stories as she laughed along.

Instagram

"My fiancé!! Woot woot woot!!," Sarah Hyland cheered in a video she posted of Wells Adams during the E! pre-show. Later in the show, Adams gave Hyland a sweet shoutout, and Hyland responded on her Instagram, shouting, "I love you too, baby! You're doing so good!"

It definitely sounds like Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are just as head-over-heels in love with each other as ever. The couple announced their engagement just a few months ago back in July, and are presumably currently planning their wedding. The couple began dating back in 2017 after Wells Adams had appeared on Season 12 of The Bachelorette as a fan-favorite contestant. Adams has since become a central force within the Bachelor franchise, serving as the advice-giving bartender on each season of Bachelor in Paradise. Sarah Hyland is currently still starring as the superficial daughter Haley Dunphy on ABC's Modern Family, which is preparing to enter its 11th and final season.

The relationship between Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams is also credited with kickstarting the recent trend of Bachelor alums dating celebrities, which has continued with Tyler Cameron dating Gigi Hadid and Mike Johnson dating Demi Lovato. I guess losing The Bachelorette really is not so bad after all! It certainly looks like Sarah Hyland could not be more proud of her fiancé.