No words can describe how much I love BLACKPINK. I may or may not have spent way too much money to see them on their IN YOUR AREA world tour, but you know what? It was worth it because Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa always put on an amazing show. I love seeing them perform, so why isn't BLACKPINK at the 2019 VMAs?

With their otherworldly talent, it's no wonder why they've gained so many celebrity fans lately, including Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Halsey, The Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa, and Charli XCX. Those are just the ones I remember at the top of my head, but I'm sure there are plenty more, because what's there not to love about BLACKPINK? They are four badass women who are totally slaying it right now, but you don't need me to tell you that. I'll let their achievements speak for themselves: BLACKPINK earned two 2019 MTV VMAs nominations.

I'm telling you, you should definitely be paying attention to BLACKPINK, because these women are it. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are all super talented and bring something unique to the group. If you're not that familiar with them yet, let me give you a quick crash course on BLACKPINK: They debuted in 2016, and since then, they have released bop after bop after bop. Some good throwback songs to listen to from the group are "BOOMBAYAH" and "As If It's Your Last," while some of BLACKPINK's most recent singles are "DDU-DU DDU-DU" and "Kill This Love." Whatever BLACKPINK song you choose to listen to, I promise you won't be disappointed.

If you haven't already done so, I suggest you also go on a BLACKPINK video-viewing spree because all their music videos will blow your mind. One of my favorites is "DDU-DU DDU-DU," which almost has one billion views and it's only been out for a year. I repeat: A year.

BLACKPINK on YouTube

It's clear to see why BLACKPINK has so many fans (or "BLINKS," as they're called) around the world. The best part is that this is just the beginning for the group, because on July 23, the VMAs announced that BLACKPINK had been nominated for their first-ever MTV Video Music Award, in the Best K-Pop category. Then, just days ahead of the VMAs, the show announced that BLACKPINK had been nominated for a second award, and this time it was for Best Group.

After that, fans believed the group would perform at the VMAs. According to Koreaboo, BLACKPINK was supposed to perform at the K-ASIAN Festival in Korea, which took place on Aug. 23 to 25. But since July 30, BLACKPINK's name was reportedly no longer part of the festival's lineup, so fans believed their cancellation meant they made room for another appearance: the 2019 MTV VMAs. Fans knew the VMAs were taking place on Aug. 26, so for BLACKPINK to cancel their performances that were supposed to take place right before then seemed highly suspicious. I admit, it was a good theory, and it turns out the fans were wrong.

So, no VMAs appearance for BLACKPINK this year, but that doesn't mean they're not up to big things soon. Some fans actually believe the group might be collaborating with Ariana Grande in the future. It's just a theory, but if it turned out to be true, I don't think I'd be able to handle the amount of girl power on one song.