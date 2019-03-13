Let me guess. You're a Pisces? If you're not a Pisces, then you're in love with one, or perhaps trying to pick their brain? All I'm going to say is, you're not alone. I mean, think about it: Why is Pisces the last sign in the zodiac? That in itself speaks volumes, don't you think? For instance, you know how people use the term, "last but not least"? Well, that couldn't be more appropriate for this enigmatic zodiac sign. Pisces is in fact the last sign in the zodiac, and this is definitely not a coincidence. Truth is, the cycle of the zodiac is an embodiment of our divine oneness.

This might sound far-fetched, but haven't you noticed how even mother nature mimics the astrological seasons? Now, don't get me wrong, by no means am I compartmentalizing mother nature and the cosmos. On the contrary, that's exactly what I'm trying to show you. It's all connected; we're all connected. Everything from the colorful characteristics of each of the astrological seasons, to the cyclical patterns of mother nature, intertwine with one another, and in turn, reflect onto our lives. After all, those who believe in astrology are well aware that the positioning of each celestial body can ultimately influence us here on Earth.

For instance, the zodiac cycle kicks off with Aries, which also happens to be the first day of spring, right? Well, it's no wonder we use the term "springing forward," given that Aries is ruled by red-hot Mars, and we are instantly gifted with a surge of energy as soon as this season arrives. I'll give you another example, holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Hanukkah take place during Sagittarius season, and this isn't a coincidence either. Jupiter is Sagittarius' planetary ruler, as it is the planet of faith and hope, which is exactly what the holidays are all about.

See what I mean? There's nothing serendipitous about astrology, nor the divine timing of the seasons. Now, I typically refer to the cosmos as plural, even though it's technically "singular," considering the fact that it is the universe, and all that is, but in the end, it's all a mystery. However, one thing's for sure, and it's that there is something much much greater watching over us all. It's something massive and unexplainable, but in typical Pisces nature, we have to remember one thing: Just because we can't see it, doesn't mean it isn't there.

Why Is Pisces The Last Sign In The Zodiac?

In astrology, Neptune is the planet of dreams, illusions, compassion, spirituality, and art. Naturally, this elusive entity is Pisces' planetary ruler. However, the energy of Pisces is much more than a magical fairytale, and seeing the world through rose-colored glasses. See, there's something truly otherworldly about this energy, and it's not always fantasy related. Pisces is also a symbol of selflessness and sacrifice, as it is a reminder that all you need is love.

It's no wonder this mutable water sign rules the feed, as it is a representation of our spiritual path, and return to the divine. Does that answer your question, stargazers? Truth is, the symbol of Pisces is the two fish swimming opposite ways, but it's also a representation of its infinite duality. One fish represents our spiritual evolution, as it reaches another dimension, while the other is a symbol of our human experience in the physical dimension.

Pisces might be the last sign in the zodiac, but that doesn't make it any less significant. On the contrary, Pisces is both God and humanity, and reaching this state of consciousness can only occur once we've reached the last and final phase of our spiritual evolution. This is Pisces.