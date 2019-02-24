I don't know about you, but in my personal opinion, the very best part of watching the Academy Awards is getting the chance to see your favorite film actors modeling swanky outfits, walking the red carpet, and struttin' their stuff. But thus far, it's looking like some of the attendees this year aren't actually Hollywood stars, per se. For example, you may be wondering why Marie Kondo is at the 2019 Oscars, and it turns out that she's a special guest. But trust me — I'm pretty happy about it.

By now, you have most likely heard of Netflix's highly addicting original series, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, and IDK about you, but it's completely revolutionized my entire life. Anyway, the one and only star of the reality home improvement series was spotted walking the 2019 Oscars red carpet on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 24, and it goes without saying that I am so psyched about it.

Kondo turned heads on the Oscars red carpet in a gorgeous pink and silver Jenny Packham gown, adorned with lace, sequins, and beautifully intricate flowers. According to Page Six, she's walking alongside her husband Takumi Kawahara, and since you're probably curious as to why she is there, the 34-year-old celeb is apparently in attendance as a guest of Access Hollywood. That's right — the home improvement goddess is actually working the red carpet alongside Ryan Seacrest, as well as the other nominees, as an invite-only guest. TBH, I am so happy for her.

OMG how cute is she right now?! Kondo is seriously looking gorgeous in her floral dress, and if you somehow weren't able to tell, I am all about the fact that she's at the Oscars.

As you would probably imagine, fans of the Tidying Up star have taken Twitter to express their enthusiasm surrounding Kondo's (somewhat unexpected) Oscars red carpet appearance. You're most likely aware fo the fact that the show has gained a major following in the last several months, largely due to Kondo's likable personality. And let's be real — the woman is a straight-up goddess. She has a ridiculous amount of talent, and it seems as though the internet agrees.

If you don't know what her show is about, Marie Kondo is an "Organizing Consultant" from Japan. She has written a total of four (yes, four) books about cleansing your life possessions, and they've become major best sellers. Her show is eight episodes long, showing how she helps those in need of a deep cleaning. She assists a family who had to downsize their living space, and a widow that needed help moving on. Her lifestyle concepts are absolutely brilliant, and although it doesn't seem like it's getting a second season, it's amazing nonetheless.

WOW, be still, my beating heart. Kondo, if you're reading this right now: I am totally counting on you to keep this show organized AF. Since she is here to save the day, I am only expecting winners that bring me joy, if you're picking up what I'm putting down. Please and thank you.