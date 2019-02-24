If there's one thing sparking joy on the red carpet tonight, it's none other than organizational queen Marie Kondo's 2019 Oscars dress. With its whimsical design, embellished with tons of sparkles, the only thing rivaling Kondo's gorgeous gown, designed by Jenny Packham, is her adorable smile and infectious, bubbly attitude we've all come to know and love. For her first Oscars ever, the Netflix lead decided to wear a gown in the softest shade of blush pink that features a conservative V-neck and mandarin collar, short rouched sleeves, and the most darling little train following right behind her. The light, airy lace fabric and floral, sequin appliqués make the dress feel feminine and classy, just like Kondo, herself. Since Kondo does the less-is-more approach better than anyone else, she paired all the sparkles on her gown, with just a few shiny baubles. Some diamond studs on her ears and a wedding ring was all she needed to pull her look together.

When it came to her hair and makeup, Kondo opted for her signature minimalist beauty style. She kept her makeup simple and glowy with clean, dewy skin and topped it off with a feminine soft, pink lip, and perfectly groomed brows. As for her hair, she kept it "tidy," of course. To show off her pretty neckline, she pulled her long bob into a low chignon and kept her blunt bangs to frame her face.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In case you've been living under a rock, Marie Kondo's books, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up and Spark Joy, and super popular Netflix show Tidying Up with Marie Kondo have set fans on a mad dash to organize their homes with her famous KonMari method. While I suggest binge watching all her episodes for yourself, here's my CliffsNotes version: Basically, you go through every room in your home, starting with your closet (eventually making your way through your kitchen, junk drawers and even your beauty products), and pull out every item one at a time. With each item, you evaluate whether that specific items "sparks joy" for you. Kondo describes this as a warm, happy feeling inside — basically, you know it when you feel it. If it doesn't spark joy, you thank that item for all it has done for you and you dispose of it in your own way. Before you know it (I should mention this could take months for some households), you're left with a home full of items that bring you happiness, and zero clutter.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Marie Kondo is not nominated tonight (the Oscars only focus on movies, television shows) so she's taking a much-needed night off from organizing homes to rub elbows with Hollywood's biggest movie stars. Let's just hope they don't bombard her for organizational advice. All I have to say is, I'm so thankful the queen of the popular KonMari method didn't get rid of this little number during one of her purging sprees, because the joy it's sparking on the red carpet is definitely giving everybody that warm, fuzzy feeling.