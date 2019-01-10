The new year is a time to make resolutions, and those usually pertain to changing up one's lifestyle. These range from more exercise and healthy eating, to better life habits – like getting rid of the extra stuff we no longer need. Perhaps it was no surprise one of Netflix's first releases over the New Year's holiday was Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, a show fitting squarely within this ideal. But even the network couldn't have foreseen the viral popularity of the series. Will Tidying Up With Marie Kondo Season 2 happen? Right now, it's not clear.

For those who didn't find the series at the top of your Netflix algorithm over the weekend after New Year's, Marie Kondo is an "Organizing Consultant." (Yes, it's a real job.) Hailing from Japan, she has become something of a cult sensation in Asia, where her four books on how to organize your life and your stuff have become best sellers. Her 2011 release, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing, got so big it wound up being translated into English and arrived in the states in 2014.

But it wasn't until her new Netflix show where she became an instant household name. The show is a reality series where she helps families organize their lives using her "KonMari" method, and the idea of only keeping things around that "spark joy."

Most of the families Kondo visits in the eight-episode season are those who are in need. A widow who needs someone to help her move on, a family who had to downsize their living space, but are emotionally unable to downsize their belongings to match – they're people who are struggling with the changes in their lives. The series is an excellent introduction to Kondo's methods, as well as her lifestyle concept, but it doesn't feel like a series planning for more than one season.

This is because it wasn't. Some Netflix shows are signed for multiple seasons before arrival, like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. But Tidying Up was only contracted for one set of eight episodes, much like Samin Nosrat's Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat*. Like Tidying Up, Salt, Fat Acid, Heat is a show where Nosrat takes her already best-selling book and turns the themes into television episodes to reach a wider audience.

(*I don't think it's an accident everyone I know who watched Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat wound up with their algorithm pushing Tidying Up. The shows feel like companion pieces to each other.)

But Netflix rarely misses a trick when it comes to viral sensations, and Tidying Up has been a monster on social media. Netflix is notoriously silent on viewer numbers, but if the series viewership is anything close to the show's seeming popularity online, a Season 2 is most likely in the cards.

If so, the streaming service will probably announce one in the next few weeks. After all, having more Marie Kondo on the service will spark joy for everyone.