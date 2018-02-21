Although you may have thought 2018 would be your year, it's actually looking a lot like it's about to be Snapchat's year. They've made so many extensive changes to their app, from combining your friends' Stories and Chats onto the same page, to creating an entirely new Discover page. Like, Snapchat is basically an entirely new app at this point — and while some users are a little spooked, others are totally stoked. One of Snapchat's latest changes, however, is allowing users to put little moving GIF Stickers on their photos and vids, and nobody can deny that its super cute. And while many can take advantage of this change already, some still don't have the feature. So if you're wondering why you don't have Snapchat GIFs yet, they're coming your way — so don't panic.

Getting tech FOMO is so real. Like, don't worry — I get it. There are probably so many people sending you Snaps decked out in little moving GIF Stickers, and you can't even send them back. Not to be a drama queen, but we've all been there, and it's truly devastating. Luckily, we have an answer for you if you haven't gotten access to the Stickers yet. A source from Snapchat tells Elite Daily that some users might not yet have GIF Stickers because Snapchat slowly started rolling them out to Snapchatters on iOS and Android on Feb. 20. Key word: slowly.

Snapchat

So even though you may not have been one of the first few people to snag the GIF Sticker feature, it's bound to hit your Snap app soon enough, and you'll finally be able to fulfill your dreams of adding a moving birthday cake to your photos. And in the words of my girl, Hillary Duff, "this is what dreams are made of."

Once your app has finally updated itself to have the long-awaited Snapchat GIFs feature, adding them to your photos is really simple. You'll just have to take a photo, tap the Sticker icon, and hit "Search." Then, you'll be able to pick from any and all of the GIPHY moving stickers. It's literally so easy, and there's nothing else to it. Once your phone can actually do it, you can start adding Snapchat GIFs almost instantaneously.

Snapchat

Another new Snapchat feature involves tabs, which will give users the ability to access different tabs for each and every one of their group chats, Stories, and any other content on Snapchat's Friends page. In other words, Snapchat is basically reorganizing the page, and it'll allow users to see what's most important to them, in little organized and separate sections. And start looking out for this feature now, iPhone users, because this update is hitting iOS first — and Androids will start updating in the weeks to come. Cheers to organization, guys, because it looks like this update will seriously be so helpful.

While there's a chance you've been hoping that the latest major Snapchat update was only semi-permanent, Snapchat's CEO, Evan Spiegel, may have recently implied that the update is here to stay. Snapchat's new format separates Friends' Chats and Stories from the Discover page, and Spiegel feels that users just need to get used to it. He says it's only frustrating right now, because re-learning technology is hard for most people, and upon hearing this, I feel like this update might actually be here for the long run. Even though it really is getting easier and easier everyday, many of us confused users are still trying to fight the change, and at this point, it might not actually get them anywhere.

Although Snapchat's new format might not be super easy for you, at least you can add moving GIF Stickers to your Snaps. And it's OK, because watching each and every Story from everyone you've ever met isn't nearly as important as being able to put a moving puppy on your pics. Trust me... I really think I'm right about this one.