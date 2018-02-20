Giphy is officially taking over social media, and I'm not upset about it. After invading Instagram stories with funny animated stickers, the company partnered with Snapchat — and now, we're finally able to fill our Snaps with hilarious GIFs. In other words, your Sticker Picker got a drastic makeover, and Stories are about to get a lot more interesting. If you're excited to decorate your Snaps with the new feature, you're probably wondering how to add GIF Stickers to Snapchat. Luckily, it's super easy... and super addicting. Let's just put it this way: You'll never use Snapchat the same way ever again.

Sorry, that sounded a lot more dramatic than it needed to. I just want to accentuate how fun this new feature is (especially if you're as GIF-obsessed as I am). I've had multiple conversations using GIFs and only GIFs, and I'm so excited I can carry my love for funny animations over to Snapchat. In order to add GIF Stickers to your Snaps and Stories, you have to follow a few easy steps. If you're an avid Snapchat user, you're probably familiar with these, but I'll walk you through them anyway (nothing like a quick review).

1. Take a photo on Snapchat. Duh.

This is the most obvious step, but it's still the first thing you need to do before adding GIF Stickers to your Snap.

2. Tap the "Sticker" icon, and then hit "Search."

Snapchat

This was technically two steps in one, but I know you can handle it. Once you tap on the Sticker icon (which is located at the top righthand corner of your screen), you'll be taken to the Sticker Picker. Once you're inside the Sticker Picker, tap into the "Search" bar. After searching whatever your heart desires, you should see sticker options under the GIPHY header, as well as Animated Stickers made by Team Snapchat. The options are pretty much endless, so have fun.

3. Add GIF Stickers to your Snap.

Snapchat

Go wild! Add as many GIFs as you want! Make them big, or make them small! The world is yours. Decorate your Snap to your liking, and then add it to your Snapchat Story or send it to a friend. (If you can't decide which, just do both.)

Don't panic if you make a mistake while covering your Snap with GIFs, because you can always delete the Stickers. To do so, just press and hold onto the Sticker you want to remove, and then drag it to the trash. Goodbye, GIF (for now).

Now that you know how to add GIF Stickers to your photo Snaps (and how to delete them), let's talk about adding them to a Snapchat video. The process is pretty simple, and if you've previously added Animated Stickers to your Snap vids, then you already know how to do it. However, if you're new to the process, I'll help you out.

To add a GIF Sticker to a Snapchat video, all you have to do is press and hold the Sticker to pin it onto something in the footage. Once it's pinned, the GIF Sticker will move, scale, and rotate as the video plays. It'll basically give your GIF Sticker even more life than it already has. Your follows will appreciate the entertainment.

There's one thing you should note before having fun with the GIF Stickers: According to Snapchat, the feature is slowly rolling out on iOS and Android phones starting on Tuesday, Feb. 20. So, if the Stickers haven't made their way to your phone yet, don't panic. They're coming... so get ready to decorate your Snaps with the coolest GIFs.