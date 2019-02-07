In case you haven't noticed, Snapchat recently rolled out a new way to keep track of your virtual friendships on the app. The new feature, called Snapchat Charms, consists of tiny illustrations that represent your relationships with other Snapchat users. If they don't sound familiar to you, you might be asking yourself, "Why don't I have Snapchat Charms?" Don't panic — there's probably a simple reason why you don't see them. Before you set off on a mission to find the Charms, here's what you should know.

First of all, you should have an idea of what they look like. However, Snapchat Charms don't have one single appearance. Instead, there are a handful of them — but the ones that you see will depend on how you interact with other Snapchat users. For instance, there's an "In Touch" Snapchat Charm that shows two Snapchat ghosts smiling next to each other. (That one means you and your Snapchat friend are, well, in touch with one another.) A different Charm is the "BFs" icon, which shows a classic smiling emoji face. If your friend has their birthday registered with Snap, you might also see a "Friend's Birthstone" Charm in the bunch.

Examples of those Snapchat Charms can be seen below:

Before you come to the conclusion that you don't already have these, make sure you're looking in the right spot for them. In order to locate Snapchat Charms, you'll have to visit one of your buddy's Friendship Profiles. (You can find their Friendship Profile by clicking on their Bitmoji inside the Snapchat app.) Once you're there, you should see a Snap Map, Snaps that you've saved together, and chat attachments. Under those attachments, you should see Snapchat Charms. If you still don't see them, don't panic.

According to a Snapchat spokesperson, the Charms began rolling out globally on Jan. 16 (which wasn't too long ago). Therefore, there's a chance that not all Snapchat users have access to them yet. To find out if you do, the company suggests updating your Snapchat app and checking again. In order to update your Snapchat app using iOS, head to your App Store, search for Snapchat, and click on "UPDATE." If you're using an Android, head to your Google Play Store, open the menu to "My apps & games," and update your Snapchat app.

Once you've updated your phone, cross your fingers that Snapchat Charms make their debut for you.

If your update loads Snapchat Charms into your app, then you can finally start exploring them. Not before long, you'll probably realize that you share unique Snapchat Charms with each of your friends. And since Friendship Profiles can only be seen by you and the other person involved, no one else will know what kind of Charms you share with people. In other words, if you and your pal Snap regularly, only you two will be able to see your "In Touch" Charm. Isn't that special?

It's obvious that Snapchat Charms are an intimate additions to the app, and they'll help represent your virtual friendships as they grow. So if you don't have them yet, update your phone and hope for the best.