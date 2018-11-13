Have you ever searched through your Snapchat Memories in pursuit of a funny photo that you and your best friend shared? I know I have — and it always takes a long time (I have a lot of saved Snaps). Thankfully, Snapchat is making it easier for friends to find content that was shared between them, so they won't have to search through hundreds of memories anymore to find "that really funny one." That's right: Snapchat's new Friendship Profile feature gives friend groups a go-to spot where they can find Snaps, messages, and more that were saved in their individual Chats. The profiles basically serve as friendship "homes" where special Snaps can be found, and they're about to make every #TBT post so much sweeter.

So, what exactly lives in a Friendship Profile, anyway? According to a Snapchat spokeswoman, the individual profiles include messages, images, links, videos, and more that were shared and saved between friends in a particular Chat. In other words, everything that you've saved with your BFF on Snapchat will be present in their Friendship Profile. That way, you'll have everything that was saved between the two of you in one place. Not only is it a great spot to reminisce, but it's also the perfect place to find important information that you two may have shared via Snapchat throughout the years. Plus, you can create a Friendship Profile with a group for even more shared memories.

Courtesy of Snapchat

Another admirable feature that every Friendship Profile holds is your friends' Snap Map location. That way, you can open a profile and see exactly where your friends are. (Yup, it's that personal.) The Snap Map feature can come in handy if you want to know your besties' whereabouts without opening Snap Map and seeing everyone else's. However, like Snap Map, Friendship Profiles will only show your friends' locations if they've chosen to share it on Snap. For instance, if they're in Ghost Mode, you probably won't be able to spot their location in their Friendship Profiles.

Speaking of hidden locations, let's talk about privacy. According to a Snapchat spokeswoman, Friendship Profiles are shared privately on Snapchat, so you won't have to worry about anyone else seeing all of those saved Snaps between you and your bestie. All of those memories are for you and your friend's eyes only — so start scanning for a special throwback to share in honor of your best bud.

So, how do you find these new Friendship Profiles? Thankfully, there's no secret to it. All you have to do is tap on a friend's Bitmoji, and it'll take you straight to their Friendship Profile. It's that simple. If you and your bestie have shared and saved a ton of Snaps and messages, your profile will be full of memories. However, if you're just getting started on Snap, your profile might be a little bland. Give it time, though — and start saving those Snaps.

If you're currently searching for Snapchat's new Friendship Profiles on your app, don't worry — the feature is coming. Starting on Nov. 13, the feature will begin rolling out slowly all over the globe throughout the next few weeks, per a Snapchat spokeswoman. In the meantime, stay patient and get ready for a stroll down Snapchat memory lane.