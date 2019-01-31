Snapchat is making it easier and easier to keep track of your virtual relationships. First, the company introduced Friendship Profiles — and then, it introduced Charms. What are Snapchat Charms, you ask? They're basically icons found within Friendship Profiles that celebrate your relationships with other Snapchat users. There are Charms that'll reward you for Snapping your friends on the reg, and Charms that'll remind you to start Snapping certain people even more. Look at the feature as a virtual charm bracelet that Snapchat uses to honor the interactions you have with your friends.

In order to fully understand Snapchat Charms, it might be best to check them out on your own app. If you don't know how to access them, I'll show you the way. If your Snapchat is fully updated, open the app and access one of your pal's Friendship Profiles. (You can do so by tapping on one of your friend's Bitmojis.) Once you're inside the Friendship Profile of your choice, you should see a Snap Map, saved Snaps, and different chat attachments. When you see those components, you're in the right place. If you're running on an iOS system, you should see Charms below those features in the Friendship Profile.

Courtesy of Amanda Fama

Depending on your relationship with the Snapchat user whose Friendship Profile you're viewing, you should see an array of different Charms. If you're constantly in touch with someone, you might have an "In Touch" Charm (as seen above). You might also have a "BFs" Charm, which also confirms that you Snap that person on the reg. By clicking on those icons, you'll be able to see an illustration of you and your friend as Bitmojis as well as more information about that Charm.

Courtesy of Amanda Fama

Users whose birthdays are registered with Snapchat might also have Birthstone and Astrological Sign Charms. Those Charms will get into detail about your friends' birth months and signs. Apparently, Snapchat will also let you know of you're astrologically compatible with your buddies.

A tweet by @katlynvickers will help you see that particular Charm up close:

If you haven't chatted with one of your friends in a while, Snapchat will remind you to keep in touch by adding certain Charms to your Friendship Profile. For instance, the "It's Been a Minute" Charm will remind you that you haven't Snapped someone recently. If you received that Charm, go ahead and Snap your friend. It's probably been a minute.

Courtesy of Amanda Fama

Now, you might be wondering who can see the Charms in your Friendship Profiles. Since Friendship Profiles are only visible to you and the other Snapchat user involved, only you two will be able to view the Charms. In other words, all of your Snapchat friends won't be able to see who you have (or haven't) been Snapping regularly.

Believe it or not, Charms aren't the only innovative new features inside Snapchat's Friendships Profiles. The Profiles — which officially began rolling out in November — will also help you find your friends via Snap Map and access various Snaps you've shared and saved together. Between location information, shared Snaps, Charms, and more, you'll be able to keep track of your virtual friendships without a problem.