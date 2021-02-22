Netflix is making it easier to discover new shows and movies, even when you're off the grid. Following the launch of an update that automatically picks and downloads customized content onto your phone, you might be wondering: Why don't I have Netflix's Downloads For You feature? It comes down to your mobile device.

On Monday, Feb. 22, Netflix rolled out a new mobile feature called Downloads For You to make sure you don't miss out on the next Bridgerton or Queen's Gambit. Unlike the company's Smart Downloads feature, which automatically downloads the next episode of a show you're already watching, Downloads For You is all about future recommendations. Similar to Netflix's Suggestions For You feature, Downloads For You automatically curates — and downloads — new TV shows and movies for you to watch based on your viewing history. While you do need to be connected to wifi for Netflix to initially download the suggested shows and films onto your device, you can open them up and watch them anytime after that without access to internet.

At release, the mobile feature is only available for Android users on Netflix, but Netflix will test the feature for iOS users later in 2021 as a permanent update, according to the company. The Downloads For You feature will also be coming soon to tablets if that's more your vibe.

Not only does the Downloads For You feature ensure you can entertain yourself during commutes, trips, or other instances where you're not connected to internet, but it also makes it so much easier for you to stumble upon new shows and movies that Netflix thinks you'll like without having to do a thing.

Netflix

If you want to check out the new feature, you'll need to go to the settings of your Netflix app, and make sure you have at least 5 GB of free space on your Android mobile device. To turn it on, open your Netflix app and go to the the Downloads tab. There, turn on Downloads For You. You'll then be able to choose between freeing up 1 GB, 3 GB, or 5 GB of space on your device. Once you turn on the option you want, you can expect Netflix to populate your Downloads For You with a corresponding amount of new viewing possibilities. Keep in mind that 3 GB of content is about 12 hours of watch time, meaning you'll have plenty of material to entertain yourself during long periods of time off the grid.

For iOS users waiting on the the Downloads For You feature, you can always keep up with recommendations in Suggestions For You, because you don't want to miss out on your next fave.