Over the last several years, there have been so many technological advancements that have made enjoying you fave form of entertainment on the go so easy. A few years back, Spotify presented music junkies with the glory of downloading albums via Spotify Premium, and then came Netflix's Download feature in 2016. Most recently, though, Netflix introduced Smart Downloads to make watching your favorite show without using data a breeze. So if you have not already had the chance to try it out for yourself, here's how to use Netflix's Smart Downloads with iOS.

On Feb. 7, 2019, Netflix introduced an update to Smart Downloads, announcing that the feature is now available to iOS users. And considering this is a totally clutch feature for travelers and commuters alike, its expansion to iOS users is a very welcome news. Essentially, when you finish an episode of your favorite show and connect to Wi-Fi, Smart Downloads, which was originally introduced for Android users in the summer of 2018, will delete the episode you just watched and automatically download the next episode, according to the company's blog post. This makes managing your downloads, like, 10 times easier. Plus, if you're all about watching all of your favorites as quickly as you can (holla!), this streamlines the process of checking what you have or haven't watched, by making sure you have the next episode ready to stream in your downloads. Ya feel me on this? It's truly everything I need.

Luckily, using Netflix's Smart Downloads feature is easy peasy lemon squeezy. According to the company blog post, just connect to WiFi whenever you've finished an episode, and it'll automatically download the following episode, and your already-watched episode will magically disappear on it's own, freeing up precious phone storage space. This undeniably glorious feature first became available Android users last year in July 2018, according to LifeHacker, and now, it's available to iOS users as well as computers and tablets running Windows 10. It's literal sorcery, if you ask me.

If you would rather keep all of the episodes you've already watched in your device's Downloads, on the other hand, doing so is totally possible. All you'll have to do is turn off Smart Downloads in Settings, according to the company blog post. This will enable you to manually manage all of your already-downloaded content on your own, without having anything deleted.

The original Download feature first became available to Netflix users back in 2016, and it's been a total game changer ever since its release. Say goodbye to all of those totally boring plane rides, uneventful subway commutes, and — most notably — those seemingly endless road trips. Now you can graciously say hello to all 10 seasons of Friends in a matter of hours. I don't know about you, but my body is so ready.

If you know me at all, you're most likely aware of the fact that I am always down to Netflix and chill. So, it should come as no surprise that the app and website's latest and greatest Smart Downloads feature is an absolutely game-changer for me. Not only will it keep track of all my shows, but it should make traveling way more fun. Between you and me, there aren't enough shows on the streaming site to keep me busy. I may be the first to finish all of them at once.