By now, you have most likely noticed some of the people you follow on Instagram posting Stories with music accompanied by lyrics. It's a really fun way to show your followers what exactly you've been listening to, and most importantly, it makes way for the best dance parties, jam sessions, and sing-alongs. However, there's a small chance you don't have the new feature yet, and you're probably wondering, why don't I have lyrics on Instagram? So, here is everything you need to know about the new Story feature.

On Thursday, June 6, Instagram started letting users add lyrics to accompany their music in Stories, as long as lyrics are available for that particular song. And if you don't already see the new feature in your app, you probably feel a little bit left out... and I totally get it. There are, however, a few reasons why this might be happening, and most of them are fixable.

According to Instagram, this feature is only rolling out to regions where the app's music library is available. Instagram's music library is not available in all countries across the globe yet, and although they are trying to bring it to the global community, they still haven't been able to. Once the music feature is global in these countries, however, the lyrics feature will also become available.

If your region can access the app's music library, you just might not be looking in the right place for it. According to Instagram, after taking a photo or video that you want to use in your Story, navigate to the stickers tray in the top right-hand corner of your screen, and click music. Select whatever song fits the mood of your Story, and if the lyrics are available for that particular song, the option to add the lyrics in will pop up automatically. From there, you can choose what part of the song you want to use, and you can customize how the text looks on your screen. It's really cool, honestly, and lets you add your own personal touch.

Courtesy Of Instagram

If you still aren't seeing the lyrics feature upon adding your choice of music, you app might simply be outdated. To update your Instagram app, start out by signing out and force-quitting. Then, re-open the Instagram app and sign in again. If you still aren't seeing any lyrics going along with your music, try deleting the app and re-installing it. Instagram has previously advised Elite Daily to do this if you aren't seeing any new features immediately, so this is most definitely a tried and true option.

Hopefully, you eventually get those lyrics bumpin' in your Story. And whether you opt for some Jonas Brothers classics or you're simply looking to jam to anything off of Ariana Grande's latest album, I definitely won't judge you. I'll just be thrilled you added the lyrics for a solid karaoke session. Oh, and if you need me this weekend, I'll be engaged in an epic, never-ending sing-along.