Resolving conflict in a relationship is also a way that couples can improve their bond and closeness. Successfully doing so can cause make-up sex to feel even better, sex expert and Good For Her founder Carlyle Jansen tells Elite Daily. "It can provide a release after the buildup of intensity, especially if the fight ended in a resolution with a deepening of emotion or understanding… exposing the vulnerability under the anger,” she explains.

Make-up sex is also a way we reaffirm our connection with our partner, adds Schuster. “The main reason make-up sex feels better is our connection to our partner. When we have a fight, we feel emotionally distant from our partner. When we make up, it can feel like we’re closer than we were, even before the fight. This can lead to a more intimate or intense sexual experience,” she says.

While make-up sex may feel great, it can come at a great cost to the relationship, especially if the two of you begin creating disagreements in order to have it. The good news is you don't actually have to fight to recreate the heightened arousal and emotion, as Dr. Dawn Michael, relationship expert and certified clinical sexologist, tells Elite Daily. “The stuff that you see in the movies is mostly false, and if you think that picking a fight with your partner just to have great sex is a good idea, well, think again. There are other ways to have passionate sex,” Dr. Michael shares.

So, how do you create these conditions safely? Jensen says it’s actually pretty easy. “Rather than cooking up a disagreement just to intensify things, create that energy in a more positive way. Start with a pillow fight, tickle session, wrestle on the bed, competitive card or board game, vigorous exercise or sport, whatever will increase your energy. Then translate that energy into great sex,” she advises. “You will likely have a fabulous sexual experience that won’t give you the emotional hangover that make-up sex often does.”

Make-up sex without the fight? Umm, yes please!