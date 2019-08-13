It's hard to believe it's been over a year since Bachelor Nation was first introduced to Jordan Kimball, a spitfire Bachelorette contestant unafraid to simultaneously share his deeps thoughts and sport gold underpants. He joined Bachelor of Paradise Season 6 a year after getting engaged to Jenna Cooper on the previous season, so fans are definitely wondering: Why did Jordan and Jenna break up after Bachelor in Paradise? A messy off-screen allegation led to a very public split soon after the season concluded.

On Episode 3 of Paradise, Jordan shook up the new cast when he arrived at the beach for a second round. "It's weird to say I'm a vet at this now, but your boy is salt-and-pepper seasoned," he joked beforehand. "I'm looking for the bone depth that comes with marriage, engagement."

Jordan's search for a date grew complicated after he learned about Blake Horstmann's womanizing trouble in Paradise, but he's definitely used to drama on the beach. After watching Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette season, no one was really expecting Jordan to find a serious connection on Season 5 of Paradise. The Florida model was best known for clashing with contestants and spewing often nonsensical statements, but when he met Jenna on Paradise, Cupid went to work. Jordan quickly fell for the Bachelor Season 22 contestant, whose feelings were mutual. He proposed to Jenna in the Sept. 11, 2018, season finale, and at the reunion show, they gushed about each other and even hinted at having a Paradise wedding the following summer.

This happy ending soured when Bachelor blogger Reality Steve, aka Stephen Carbone, published screenshots of texts Jenna allegedly sent to another man. In the messages, Jenna claimed she was planning to break up with Jordan and publicly blame him for the split. These allegations prompted Jordan to end their engagement on Sept. 12, 2018, despite Jenna's insistence that the messages were fabricated. Following Jenna's Sept. 22 statement saying she initiated legal procedures against Reality Steve, Jordan shared an email he received from Jenna's attorney, claiming Jordan had collaborated with Steve to forge the text messages.

ABC

In an October interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jordan said, "I absolutely, 100 percent did not fabricate those text messages. I'll put my hand on the Bible for that. I was absolutely blindsided by this ... The way [Jenna's lawyers are] portraying this situation doesn't add up for me. I'm not gaining anything from it."

Following Jordan's statement, Steve Honig of issue management service The Honing Company released a statement to Elite Daily saying:

A comprehensive forensic examination of Jenna’s devices by an independent third-party expert has definitively confirmed none of the text messages in question came from Jenna's phone ... After the cameras stopped rolling, Jordan’s demeanor toward Jenna changed dramatically. He let it be known there was only room for one celebrity in the relationship, he was more successful and famous than her, she would never make as much money as him or amount to anything in life.

Nearly a year later, these investigations haven't really resulted in a definitive solution, but in May 2019, Jenna announced she was writing a book to share the truth about the relationship's demise. "I know America has heard some of the obnoxious lies about me from Bachelor Nation’s most thirsty contestants and gossip blogs," she told Us Weekly. "But now it’s my turn. I have gone to great lengths to prove that all of these accusations were false.”

Jordan wasn't thrilled about this news, telling Life & Style, "I'm not entertaining anything she says." Seeing as he's arrived in Paradise for another chance at love, he certainly isn't kidding about moving past his history with Jenna. Fingers crossed that he manages to score a date and calm Blake down during his time on the beach.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 13, on ABC.