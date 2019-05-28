If you've seen BTS's vocal line — Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, and V — perform "The Truth Untold" live on tour, you know that the song makes the BTS ARMY collectively bawl their eyes out. Sometimes, even the members themselves get emotional performing the heartfelt ballad, including Jimin, who cried while singing the song at BTS' May 25 concert in Brazil. Because the ARMY noticed Jimin coughing and holding his throat throughout the concert, they believed that the reason he cried wasn't because of the song's message, but because he wasn't feeling well and couldn't sing the song as powerfully as he usually does. Since Jimin is a perfectionist, he's often hard on himself about his performances, so fans speculated that he felt like he was letting fans down. Now, Jimin has explained to fans the real reason he got so emotional that night. So, why Did BTS' Jimin cry in Brazil?

Towards the end of all their concerts, each of the BTS members takes the time to share his thoughts and feelings with fans during what fans call their "ending ment." For the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour, this is right before the guys perform "Mikrokosmos," which is another tearjerker because it's the group's final song on their setlist. On Sunday, May 26, Jimin took the one-on-one time with fans to reveal that he was feeling sick the night before, but that he was OK. The reason he actually cried was because of the BTS ARMY, who was able to sing his parts in "The Truth Untold" for him.

According to a fan translation by @cafe_army on Twitter, Jimin said:

There's something I want to make sure to tell you. To be honest, until yesterday, my body wasn't so well. But even so, I was ok, I thought that way because I'm able to do the things I want to do. But yesterday, the reason I cried and stuff is, you all sang together with us right? It moved my heart so much and it was such a great gift. Thank you so much. And even if today passes, the way you moved my heart and everything - I will never forget this. I'm really all better now! I really love you lots, everyone. Thank you!

It's beautiful that Jimin was so moved by the ARMY singing his lyrics for him and that he can be so open and honest about his feelings. Most importantly, it's comforting being reassured that Jimin is OK and that he wasn't actually beating himself up about feeling sick. In fact, it was the total opposite. He was crying happy tears over his fans' beautiful voices coming through for him when he needed them, and he wanted them to know it.

His sweet message made everyone in the crowd collectively say, "Awww!" The crowd then began chanting Jimin's name as a show of support. You can watch Jimin's whole speech below:

During "Mikrokosmos," Jimin then got emotional again, and so did Jungkook. (I did say that "Mikrokosmos" was another tearjerker and not just for the BTS ARMY.) Since it's the final song of the night, it's sort of like a goodbye between BTS and their ARMY. With BTS' May 26 concert in Brazil being their last in the country as part of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour, no wonder Jimin cried again, especially with all the support Brazilian ARMYs showed him during their time in the country.

Jimin then went on Twitter to thank Brazilian ARMYs again for singing with him. According to a fan translation by @btstranslation7, he tweeted, "Thank you for singing together with us, I was really happy."

If BTS' concerts in Brazil have shown anything, it's that fans always have Jimin's back no matter what.