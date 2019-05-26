ARMYs are rallying around Jimin after the BTS member had an emotional moment during a stop on the group's Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour. It's been a whirlwind couple of weeks for the group of seven, who made history earlier this month by becoming the very first K-Pop group to do a stadium world tour, and Jimin broke down in tears at the end of their Saturday, May 25 show in Sao Paolo, Brazil. The video of Jimin crying at BTS' Brazil Concert has the hashtag #WeLoveYouJimin trending, because concerned ARMY members want to let him know that they have his back.

It's been a busy couple months for RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who embarked on their history-making tour with a sold-out first stop at Los Angeles' Rose Bowl Stadium on May 4. Just days earlier, they'd snagged two Billboard Music Awards, including the prestigious Top Duo/Group (they also won Top Social Artist for the second year in a row). It's been a lot to take in, and Jimin understandably had an emotional reaction as the group was preparing to leave the stage at the end of one of their first shows in Los Angeles on May 5. The amount of love from fans was pretty overwhelming, and he crouched down and started crying happy tears before fellow bandmate Jungkook came and comforted him at the time.

A few weeks later, during the group's show in Sao Paolo, Brazil on Saturday, May 25, the 23-year-old was overwhelmed with tears once again — but ARMY members are speculating that it was likely for another reason. During the song "Truth Untold," Jimin started bawling and covered his face with his hands while singing a few of his verses. He was crying so hard that Jungkook came over to make sure he was OK and finished his part of the song for him.

T-Amy TKSSO on YouTube

Worried ARMY members are all in their feelings about the breakdown, because TBH, those didn't really look like happy tears. They're taking to social media with the hashtag #WeLoveYouJimin to shower the musician with all of their love and support.

The prevailing theory that's making its rounds on Twitter is that the singer was sick and felt like he was letting down his fans with his performance, which eagle-eyed fans surmised after he was apparently seen coughing and holding his throat during soundcheck. If that's true and he was that upset about potentially disappointing his loyal stans, that would make the unexpected breakdown even more heartbreaking, but totally understandable. BTS really loves ARMY, you guys.

While ARMYs might never know the real reason behind Jimin's tears at his Brazil show, it's safe to say they have his back no matter what — and he's got plenty of support from his fellow BTS members, too. Fans got emotional when they saw Jungkook — who previously comforted Jimin during the May 4 concert in LA — walking over to make sure his friend was OK and finishing his part of the song because Jimin was too choked up to continue.

It's just further proof that no matter what happens, loyal ARMYs have BTS' back, and the won't hesitate to send its members some social media love when they most need it.