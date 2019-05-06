BTS made music history this weekend when they kicked off their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour. They officially became the first-ever K-Pop group to do a stadium world tour, and during their show at the Rose Bowl in California on Sunday, May 5, Jimin got understandably emotional, and fans caught it on camera. The video of Jimin crying at the end of BTS' LA concert is going to make every member of the BTS ARMY emotional, too. I mean, come on! They made music history and they're only going to make more! How could this not make the fandom cry?!

BTS had a huge week last week. They won two Billboard Music Awards on May 1, marking their first official win for their music. They've won Top Social Artist the last two years in a row, but their music wasn't nominated up until this year, when they were nominated for (and won) Top Duo/Group. Just a few days after their big win (which indicated how successful their U.S. career is), BTS performed for a sold-out crowd in Los Angeles at the Rose Bowl stadium.

The Rose Bowl is a huge stadium that is home to massive yearly events, like the college football national championship. For the group to sell out their show — and, as the LA Times put it, for the crowd to be as loud as it was — was a huge feat for the seven-member group, who has slowly but surely been working to grow their American audience over the last two years.

All the boys prepared such beautiful ending moment speeches to get across to their LA fans just how thankful they are for them.

Jimin, in particular, was overwhelmed by all the love the audience was giving them and began to cry as the boys prepared to exit the stage.

As you can see, Jimin crouched down on the stage and cried... a lot. And it was a lot to take in!

What makes the moment even more emotional for fans is how his bandmate Jungkook comforted Jimin while he cried.

In this moment, when Jimin is sobbing over the fact that they just made history performing in front of a crowd of around 60,000 screaming fans, it's made all the more sweeter that Jungkook came over to comfort him and share in the moment.

And the rest of BTS is equally as loving and supportive, even if it's not shown in this 10-second clip. Actually, you can hear another member shout, "We love you, Jimin!" off-screen (can't know for sure who, but it sounds like V).

This concert marks a huge moment in BTS' history-making career. Let's break down all of the milestones BTS has reached in just the last few weeks alone:

1. BTS' "Boy With Luv" music video smashed the 24-hour YouTube viewing record and set three Guinness World Records in the process.

2. BTS performed on Saturday Night Live, the first K-Pop band to ever do so.

3. BTS' Map Of The Soul: Persona debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, making it their third No. 1 album on the chart and they continue to be the only K-Pop act to ever achieve a No. 1.

4. BTS got a Billboard Music Award for their music, making them the first K-Pop group to win a main award at the BBMAs.

And now, BTS has performed in one of the biggest stadiums in the U.S. It's official, y'all. BTS has made their mark on the American music industry, and given the strength of their fandoms, their not going anywhere anytime soon.

Can you blame Jimin and the rest of the boys for being emotional? No. No, you cant.