Deciding whether or not you're going to take your partner's last name is pretty difficult decision for most newlyweds, but the decision carries even more weight when you happen to be a member of the Baldwin family. Also known as bonafide Hollywood royalty. So why did Hailey Bieber decide to take Justin's last name?

On Nov. 16, 2018, Hailey first made it known that she had taken her husband's last name after their September 2018 New York City courthouse nuptials by officially changing her name on Instagram to "Hailey Bieber."

But don't take that as a sign that she was in any way ashamed of her Baldwin roots. No, in fact, she didn't fully commit to the decision of changing her last name until she had cleared it with her dad, Stephen Baldwin. "I'm very proud of my family name," she told Bustle. "I come from a great family with a history in this industry. I remember when I was going to change it, I asked my dad if he was going to be upset and he was like, 'No! I don't care. We love you. All good, everyone still knows you're a Baldwin.' It's true!" Ah, what a nice dad.

And, of course, it is true. Her last name may technically be Bieber now, but she's never going to stop being a Baldwin. Instead, she's just adding her husband's last name as another part of her multi-faceted identity.

That being said, changing your last name isn't exactly a seamless transition. In fact, the former Baldwin noted that she's still not totally used to being a Bieber. "It took some getting used to, for sure," the supermodel told Bustle. "It's definitely strange, it takes adjusting."

Luckily, she's got a partner who is very into her right there by her side to help smooth over the slightly uncomfortable transition.

When announcing their engagement on Instagram in June of 2018, Justin Bieber wrote:

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

Even months after the passionate Instagram post, the Biebers seem to be in love and fully devoted to making their relationship work.

“It’s just that I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship,” Hailey said in a recent interview with Vogue. “I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is. But there’s something beautiful about it anyway—about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone. We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect. We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him.”

Congrats to the newlyweds and here's to hoping they're even better at 70, just as Justin predicted!