The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are usually so close, but lately, they haven't been on the same page. Ever since Season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered on March 26, the family has done nothing but argue. If you're wondering why Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters are fighting, Kendall Jenner has an interesting theory: it all started with Scott Disick.

On April 2, fans got a new KUWTK clip teasing the next episode. In it, Jenner and Khloé Kardashian discuss their plans to patch things up with Kourtney. Khloé explains she sent her sister "the nicest text" in order to get them talking again, but things didn't go as planned.

"We need to have a conversation if not today, can be any day, but we can't let this continue and sweep it under the rug like we typically do," Khloé's message read. "You're someone who I love and respect and I want you to always feel good when you're around me. I would like for this to be a conversation where BOTH sides get to be heard. I don't want to feel like this is a one-sided relationship. Whatever we can do where the communication improves, I will do that."

NBC U Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Apparently, Khloé didn't get a response from Kourtney until nine hours later, and it seems her sister didn't have anything nice to say to her at all. Instead of sending Khloé a heartfelt message in return, Kourtney just sent her a video of her traveling on a plane, leaving Khloé more frustrated than ever. "[Kourtney's] not even trying to make things right with me," she said. "It's like she's made up her mind in life that she is taking on the victim role. Everything is somebody else."

After hearing about this, Kendall offered her take on why Kourtney became so distant with her sisters. "Honestly, I think starting with [Kourtney and Disick's] breakup. I'm just saying, I think that whole situation might've mentally f*cked her and I don't think she dealt with it," Kendall explained.

David Becker/WireImage/Getty Images

However, in a confessional, Disick disagreed and said Kourtney "has felt really misunderstood" for a long time. "A lot of people feel like she's being rude, but I know she means well," Disick said.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

To find out what Kourtney has to say about this, make sure to catch Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Thursdays at 8 p.m. on E!