Today is a good day. Not only is it Friday, and not only did Ariana Grande drop an entire new album, but she also graced us with an epic new video that has fans all over the world reeling. The new video stars Ari and Charles Melton, which you probably know from Riverdale, and an unfamiliar face that you may not know yet. Who's the girl in Ariana Grande's "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" video? Fans are all making the same joke about her, but her real name is Ariel Yasmine.

The video, which dropped at midnight on Friday, Feb. 8, shows Ari (in a platinum blonde wig) pining after Melton's character. But there's a little road block for her – he has a girlfriend. And, even more than that, she kind of looks exactly like Ari. But it doesn't seem to phase Ariana at the end of the day, because the video shows the two almost makin' out themselves at the end. Plot twist! Fans who don't know Ariel took to Twitter to figure out who the mystery woman is, and all came down to the same conclusion: It's obviously Aubrey, who Ariana sings about in her "Thank U, Next" song.

I stan. For those fans who don't remember, a lot of people were confused when "Thank U, Next" came out because of this lyrical mix-up. When Ari sings, "'Cause her name is Ari, and I'm so good with that," fans thought she was saying "Aubrey." Apple Music also uploaded the incorrect lyrics with the song.

Leave it to the internet to come up with a joke like this.

ANYWAY, we all know now that the woman in the video isn't the enigma that is Aubrey. Her name is Ariel Yasmine, and she's a model and music video meven. She's also starred in a ton of different music videos, like Ahzee's "We Got This" and Layto's "Little Poor Me. She also features a bunch more on her Instagram page.

Honestly, I couldn't tell these two apart during certain scenes of the video. I'm thinking they definitely did this on purpose, with Ariel's high pony and choker. IRL, Ariel has bangs, but otherwise, these two do really share a lot of the same features.

While the "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" video might end with Ariana stealing the girl instead of the guy, the lyrics seem to clearly point towards the opposite. Ariana sings in the chorus,

Break up with your girlfriend, Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored, You could hit it in the mornin' (Mornin'), Yeah, yeah, like it's yours, I know it ain't right, But I don't care (Care), Break up with your girlfriend, Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

In one of the verses, she sings,

This sh*t always happen to me (Yeah), Why can't we just play for keeps? (Mmm-mmm), Practically on my knees (Yeah, yeah), But I know I shouldn't think about it, You know what you're doin' to me, You're singin' my songs in the streets, yeah, yeah, Actin' all innocent, please, When I know you're out here thinkin' 'bout it

Either way, this video is just more proof that we are currently in the era of Ariana Grande, and I, for one, am not mad about it.