The 2000s beloved Pussycat Dolls are back after a decade-long break, and they've got their seriously hot choreography, equally hot outfits, and infectiously catchy dance hits in tow. Though the long awaited reunion comes with a catch. Dear Pussycat Dolls super-fans, I regret to inform you there is something slightly different about the band: There are only five incredibly talented women in the group now. If you're wondering who's in the Pussycat Dolls in 2020 so you can verify that you're favorite Doll is still in the group, I suggest you keep reading.

Pussycat Dolls was originally a burlesque show in Vegas established in 1995, and was turned into a band by group member Robin Antin in 2003. The group had a few rotating members over the years, but the solid group you came to know and love in the 2000s was led by Nicole Scherzinger and included Melody Thornton, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, and Carmit Bachar.

On Nov. 30, 2019 Pussycat Dolls marked their official return to music and performed snippets of their popular hits, like "Buttons," "Don't Cha," and "When I Grow Up," before previewing their new single "React" on X Factor UK's season finale. The group looked and sounded amazing, but a member was missing: Melody Thornton.

So, currently the band consists of members Scherzinger, Wyatt, Roberts, Sutta, and Bachar.

Prior to the band's official reunion, Thornton spoke about the difficult time she had grappling with fame and dealing with the harsh music industry in a Nov. 22, 2019, interview on Today Extra.

"[It was] the industry in general. I wouldn't blame it on any one thing. I was thrust right into the spotlight," she told the outlet. "'I was introduced via this really huge vehicle, The Pussycat Dolls. No one knew it was going to be as successful as it was," she said.

"There were different things about the industry I was like, 'Oh okay, is this adult life or is this just the industry?'" she continued. "I think you guys can probably relate loads of things. Just no anonymity. You kind of lose track of yourself a little bit. Yeah, I spent time with a therapist and it's been really good."

Thornton was also asked about the possibility of a reunion at the time, but she avoided answering. "'I'm really really lucky," she said. "I have fans that are so patient and loyal. I don't know if I can wait that long, as long as the fans have waited."

Unfortunately there is no clear reason why Thornton didn't return to the Pussycat Dolls in the end, other than Antin telling The Sun "at this time, it wasn’t right" in a November 2019 interview.

Thornton released a single called "Love Will Return" on Nov. 15, 2019, so she might be looking to focus primarily on a solo career. That, or if her previous statements are any indication, she might not be ready to step back into the spotlight with the group, and that's fine, too.

The remaining five members seem to be holding it down just fine, though, recently releasing the steamy visual for "React" on Feb. 7.

The Pussycat Dolls will also embark on a tour called Unfinished Business in April 2020, with stops in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the UK, and the U.S.