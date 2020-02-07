The Pussycat Dolls were MIA for a cool minute (aka, a decade), but the pop group is back, and hotter than ever. They just dropped a new single, and trust me when I say: "The accompanying visual seriously heats things up." The Pussycat Dolls' "React" music video will leave your jaw on the floor.

On Feb. 7, Pussycat Dolls gave their longtime fans an official single and video for "React" after they teased it during their comeback in November 2019 during X Factor UK season finale. The five-part group (sans Melody Thornton) performed a preview of "React."

The official visual is here and it's made in typical PCD fashion, featuring incredible outfits, mesmerizing dance sequences, and a lot of hair flips.

One scene showcases the group dancing in a metal cage-like structure surrounded by fire in sexy, black outfits. In another scene, they are wearing nude latex-looking ensembles in the metal cage surrounded by water. The band definitely wants fans to know they still got it on all fronts, as there's another scene where they hit the splits upside down.

The song is seriously catchy as the group sings of doing the absolute most to get their baes to react. Totally, relatable.

Every time I leave, you pull me closer / I hang up the phone, you call me back / Why don’t you mess me ’round like you’re supposed to? / You’re turning me cruel ’cause I’m just wanting you to react.

ThePussycatDollsVEVO on YouTube

In a Feb. 7, 2020 interview with Entertainment Weekly, lead singer Nicole Scherzinger explained why 2020 was the perfect time to reassemble the band.

“In the past few years, all of us girls have been talking and really trying to figure out when was a good time in everyone’s lives and it just all worked out that this was the right time individually for us to come together. It’s great because it’s around our 10-year reunion," she said.

Pussycat Dolls will head on a reunion world tour titled Unfinished Business in April 2020. They'll make stops in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and the U.S. But if you can't splurge on tickets, there's always this hot video to jam out to.