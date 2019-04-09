Sound the alarms, because Whole Foods is having a legit sale on rosé right now. The annual sale is back again with a handful of incredible rosé options that will have you sipping the refreshing pink-colored drink all summer long. You can feel fancy AF popping rosé bottles from the South of France and other well-known wine regions from around the globe. So, if you have any plans to "rosé all day" now that the warm weather has arrived, then Whole Foods’ Spring 2019 Rosé Sale is for you.

Finally, the sun is shining, I can ditch the jacket, and patio season has officially arrived. What better way to usher in my favorite time of the year than with Whole Foods' amazingly affordable sale on all sorts of fine rosé wines. The yearly sale began on Monday, April 8 and runs through Tuesday, May 28. For anyone keeping a close watch on the calendar, the sale ends one day after the Memorial Day weekend holiday. (You may remember last year's rosé sale, which was pretty similar.) In total, that gives you roughly seven weeks to shop the sale. That's plenty of time to stock up on your favorite bottles that will last you right through Labor Day Weekend. That's what I'll be doing, anyway.

“This spring we’ve pulled together an innovative variety of rosé wines that really showcase how the category has grown since we became one of the first national retailers to recognize its potential and showcase it on our shelves,” Devon Broglie, Master Sommelier and Global Beverage Buyer for Whole Foods Market, said in a press release.

The lineup includes 10 bottles of rosés. The best part is that each bottle included in the Whole Foods Rosé Sale is available for purchase for less than $20 each. However, the Amazon-owned grocery store notes that prices may vary by location. Here's which bottles of rosé are included in the spring sale:

Orlana Vinho Verde Rosé, $7.99

King Rabbit Rosé, $9.99

Mr. Pink Rosé, $13.99

Angels & Cowboys Rosé, $14.99

Pool Boy Rosé (1L), $11.99

French Blue Bordeaux Rosé, $12.99

Ste. Venture Aix en Provence Rosé by Charles Bieler, $13.99

AIX Coteaux d’ Aix en Provence Rosé, $18.99

De Chanceny Crémant de Loire Brut Rosé, $13.99

Presto Sparkling Rosé (canned rosé), $11.99

Obviously, any of these rosé options are probably delicious since each one was hand-picked by Broglie. However, those Presto Sparkling Rosé cans are perfect for tossing in your bag for any upcoming lake days or backyard barbecues you have planned. Even the $7.99 bottle of Orlana Vinho Verde Rosé, which is the cheapest option offered in the sale, sounds amazing. This one hails from Portugal and has notes of "crisp raspberry and strawberry," according to Whole Foods.

Rosé makes the perfect warm-weather drink for a couple of reasons, IMO. First of all, it's pink. I know that the color will vary by the bottle, but, no matter what shade it is, I just love how pretty it looks sitting in my cup. Secondly, the flavor is so refreshing to me. Most rosés usually have floral notes and fruity flavors that are light and crisp when you're maxing and relaxing outdoors.

All of the wines included in the spring rosé sale are available at Whole Foods locations nationwide, according to the retailer. However, additional rosé options may vary by location. This is your warning: Stock up during this rosé sale now, or regret it later. Cheers.