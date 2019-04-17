With Baby Sussex scheduled to arrive any day now, the world is waiting to toast the birth of the newest royal. If you're like me and planning to ring in the occasion along with the rest of your other royals-obsessed besties, you'll want to grab some Whole Foods' "Royal Addition" cheese for Meghan and Harry's baby to complete your party spread. Featuring special details that pay homage to both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, this on-theme bite is the perfect pairing to a celebratory glass of champagne.

If you've been following along with the happenings of the British monarchy, you'll remember that Whole Foods released a special one-year aged cheddar back in 2014 to celebrate Prince George's first birthday. Made by one of the oldest cheddar makers in the world and aged for 12 months to achieve the perfect balance of tangy and creamy flavor, it was a fitting celebration for the milestone.

It's been a minute since the British cheesemakers have teamed up with Whole Foods to craft another specialty offering (the last offering was in celebration of the birth of Prince Louis last year), but that's all about to change now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have their own adorable bundle of joy on the way.

While we don't know whether the royal couple will be welcoming a little prince or princess (despite the fan theory that Serena Williams accidentally had a slip of the tongue), Whole Foods Market is using what we do know to create a one-of-a-kind cheese that speaks to both Markle and Prince Harry's background. Dubbed the "Royal Addition Cheese," the limited-edition treat is a Westminster Royal Mark red cheddar cheese that was made in Southwest England and "combines a slight pleasant tanginess and a creamy texture, with flavor notes of burnt caramel and a slightly sweet and nutty finish, to create a world-class taste, worthy of royalty," according to press materials.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

In addition to the fact that the UK is known for its cheddar, the choice of cheese pays homage to the fact that cheddar's popularity reigns on both sides of the pond and that the royal baby will grow up in a household of dual cultures. And while there's no telling if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bundle of joy will take more after mom or dad, or maybe just be an equal combination of both, the cheese scientists over at Whole Foods decided to add a whimsical tribute to Prince Harry's trademark ginger locks by using a tropical fruit pulp annatto (a sort of orange-red dye) "to give the cheese a unique, vibrant orange hue."

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

These fun details — and the fact that the cheese is a reflection of one of the most relatable royal couples in the British monarchy — are making me even more excited for the arrival of Baby Sussex. But, before you head to your local Whole Foods to snag a couple cheeses, there are a few things to keep in mind. The Royal Mark cheese, which will only be available in limited quantities, won't be released until the newest member of the royal family arrives — which, according to the official Kensington Palace baby announcement in October, will be in the spring of 2019. So, basically stay on high alert from now until the birth. After that, it will be sold at select Whole Foods nationwide from $9.99 to $12.99.

Again, there's only a limited supply available, so I'd recommend that fans set a reminder to grab this specialty cheese (and a wine or champagne pairing, if you want to up the festive factor) to toast Baby Sussex's birth with a fittingly royal welcome.