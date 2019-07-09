Now that Fourth of July weekend is behind us, it's time to look forward to the next most important holiday of the summer: Amazon Prime Day (duh!). If you're already a Prime loyalist, then you've likely had July 15 and 16 circled on your calendar ever since 2019's Prime Days were announced last month. To hold you over until then Whole Foods Market is also offering some stellar deals for Prime members, and Whole Foods Market's Prime Day 2019 Daily Deals might even get you excited to go grocery shopping.

This July, Prime members will have a handful of ways to save at the national grocery chain. First, the company has been running a $10 for $10 promotion since Wednesday, July 3. Per a Whole Foods spokesperson, you can earn a $10 Amazon credit toward your Prime Day shopping when you buy at least $10 worth of items from Whole Foods Market. The one-time-only promo will go through Tuesday, July 16 (the last day of Prime Day), and you can scan your Prime Code in your Whole Foods Market or Amazon app to obtain the credit.

Again, the credit is a one-time-only deal, but you can also take advantage of the supermarket chain's Daily Deals.

According to an email from Whole Foods, the Daily Deals will span a variety of food items available in Whole Foods stores nationwide. They will be valid in-store from Wednesday, July 10 through Tuesday, July 16, with a different deal for Prime members every day. Here's a look at what you can expect to save on at Whole Foods Markets while you keep checking your Prime Day countdown clock. (We all have one of those going, right?)

Wednesday, July 10 — BOGO Mini Muffins

Per Whole Foods, when you buy one Abe's Vegan Mini Muffins package on July 10, you can get one free. A mini muffin might not totally fill you up as an entire breakfast, but who doesn't love a little something sweet in the morning?

Thursday, July 11 — 25% Off Chef's Case Items

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Prime shoppers at Whole Foods can get 25% off Chef's Case items like entrees, sides, salads, and Chef's Pates on July 11. So, you don't have to cook and you get a deal on your grub? Sign me up.

Friday, July 12 — 2 for $5 Pizza Slices

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If Friday doesn't equal pizza night for you, I suggest you change that on Friday, July 12, when Prime members can get two-for-$5 pizza slices. The regular deal is usually two slices for $7, so you can save two bucks on dinner that night.

Saturday, July 13 — $2 Off Rotisserie Chicken

Cate Gillon/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Again, forget the meal prep during Whole Foods' in-store Prime Daily Deals, because you can score $2 off a fully cooked chicken on Saturday, July 13.

Sunday, July 14 — 20% Off Sliced-In-House Deli Meats & Cheeses

Loading up on goods for lunches for the week? Prime members can save 20% off per pound of sliced-in-house deli meats and cheeses on July 14.

Monday, July 15 — BOGO Brown Butter Cookies

When the temperature is rising in the summer, the last thing you probably want to do is crank up the oven for a fresh batch of cookies. Well, you can score a free package of Whole Foods' Brown Butter Cookies in the bakery department when you buy another package at regular price on Monday, July 15.

Tuesday, July 16 — 50% Off Mini Croissants

Still have a sweet tooth on the last day of Prime Day? You can satisfy it with 50% off a package of Whole Foods' Chocolate Mini Croissants on Tuesday, July 16. The deal is also good for Butter Mini Croissants, if you're feeling a less chocolatey bite.

Again, all of these deals are only good on the specified dates and valid in-store only. So, whether you take advantage of one deal or all of them, at least you have something to keep you busy until Prime Day hits on Monday, July 15. Happy shopping!